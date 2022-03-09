Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Saga Furs Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 11:24:55 am
13.2 EUR   +1.54%
Saga Furs Oyj : The war in Ukraine and Covid affected the mink sale results

03/09/2022 | 11:32am EST
The mink sale of Saga Furs´ March online auction concluded today. On offer were 2.5 million mink pelts of which one fifth was sold.

"A few weeks ago, it seemed like there would be a record number of buyers participating in the auction since the pandemic outbreak. The expectations were based on a successful sales season in all markets, which usually start their purchases already at the March auction. The war in Ukraine quickly changed the situation. In China, the Covid restrictions are still in force, so careful buying was expected in the beginning of the season. The result of the March mink auction was disappointing, as purchases were only made for immediate need," says Magnus Ljung, CEO of Saga Furs.

The auction will continue with fox sale.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,0 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net income 2021 12,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net cash 2021 27,5 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,72x
Yield 2021 9,48%
Capitalization 46,0 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 35,1%
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnus Karl Erik Ljung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Erkki Isosaari Chairman
Oula Jarmo Sameli Mäkelä Chief Operating Officer
Lasse Mikael Joensuu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ-2.99%50
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.-21.66%14 258
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-20.21%6 449
TRIDENT LIMITED-6.37%3 237
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-17.85%2 953
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-6.50%2 792