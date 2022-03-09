Saga Furs Oyj : The war in Ukraine and Covid affected the mink sale results

The mink sale of Saga Furs´ March online auction concluded today. On offer were 2.5 million mink pelts of which one fifth was sold.

"A few weeks ago, it seemed like there would be a record number of buyers participating in the auction since the pandemic outbreak. The expectations were based on a successful sales season in all markets, which usually start their purchases already at the March auction. The war in Ukraine quickly changed the situation. In China, the Covid restrictions are still in force, so careful buying was expected in the beginning of the season. The result of the March mink auction was disappointing, as purchases were only made for immediate need," says Magnus Ljung, CEO of Saga Furs.

The auction will continue with fox sale.