Saga Furs Oyj : fox and Finnraccoon sale concluded today

11.09.2021

Saga Furs fox online auction concluded today with the offering of 30,000 Silver fox, in addition to mutation foxes and 37,000 Finnraccoon. Main buying markets were China, Turkey and Russia.

Arctic Marble Frost and Fawn Light reached good sales percentages, however Silver fox as well as mutation foxes met selective demand.

The day ended with successful sale of Finnraccoon, which was 84% sold with firm prices. The highlight of day was White Finnraccoon which was basically all sold with increasing prices.

In total, the sale of foxes and Finnraccoon ended with over 50% clearance and firm prices.

The mink auction will start tomorrow, Sunday 12 September.