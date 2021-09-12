Log in
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 09/10 11:29:34 am
14.7 EUR   +2.08%
01:12pSAGA FURS OYJ : mink auction started today
PU
09/11SAGA FURS OYJ : fox and Finnraccoon sale concluded today
PU
09/11SAGA FURS OYJ : protected the price level of fox pelts
PU
Saga Furs Oyj : mink auction started today

09/12/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
12.09.2021

Saga Furs mink online auction started today with the offering of 493,000 Brown and Mahogany male mink pelts. The offering consisted mostly of lowgrades and breeders which were 100% sold. The limited amount of regular pelts on offer met resistance, resulting in the following total results: The European collection 85% sold and the North American collection 56% sold. Main buying market was clearly China with some support from other markets.

Comparing today's results to the same offering in September 2020 we can clearly see the effect of the regained confidence in the market throughout the entire season.

The mink auction will continue tomorrow with the offering of 375,000 Brown female pelts, collection of Mahogany, Black and Pastel mink, in addition to the exclusive BLACKGLAMA collection.

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28,2 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -9,92 M -9,92 M
Net Debt 2020 83,3 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 61,5 M 61,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 35,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnus Ljung Chief Executive Officer
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Isosaari Chairman
Virve Marjut Kuusela Independent Director
Rainer Bo-Göran Sjöholm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ36.11%62
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.288.92%27 662
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.28.12%9 364
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.45.18%4 390
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.108.02%3 649
TEIJIN LIMITED-14.12%2 911