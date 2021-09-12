Saga Furs Oyj : mink auction started today

12.09.2021

Saga Furs mink online auction started today with the offering of 493,000 Brown and Mahogany male mink pelts. The offering consisted mostly of lowgrades and breeders which were 100% sold. The limited amount of regular pelts on offer met resistance, resulting in the following total results: The European collection 85% sold and the North American collection 56% sold. Main buying market was clearly China with some support from other markets.

Comparing today's results to the same offering in September 2020 we can clearly see the effect of the regained confidence in the market throughout the entire season.

The mink auction will continue tomorrow with the offering of 375,000 Brown female pelts, collection of Mahogany, Black and Pastel mink, in addition to the exclusive BLACKGLAMA collection.