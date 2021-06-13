Saga Furs Oyj : BLACKGLAMA males continue the positive trend at Saga Furs auction

13.06.2021

Saga Furs' June online auction continued today with the offering of North American and European Pastel and Mahogany mink pelts, in addition to exclusive BLACKGLAMA collection and Black mink pelts. China was again the dominant market with support from Greece.

Pastel pelts were all sold with considerable price increase compared to most recent levels. Also, Mahogany male pelts achieved same positive clearance with significant increase in prices.

In the afternoon, the sale continued with BLACKGLAMA males which were 90% sold at increasing prices compared to March BLACKGLAMA sale. The day ended with the full clearance of 54,000 North American Black Male minks.

The Top Lot of BLACKGLAMA Male mink was bought by Mega Fur on behalf of GAFur, online brand in China.

The auction will continue tomorrow with the sale of Brown, Mahogany, Black and BLACKGLAMA female mink pelts.