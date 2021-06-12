Saga Furs Oyj : Excellent results for Brown males at Saga Furs auction

12.06.2021

The auction continued today with the sale of Brown male mink pelts. The day was characterized by strong competition and clearly advancing prices. The very positive results apply to both classic and velvet collection.

The trend of increasing clearances continued, as Saga Furs sold the whole offering of 606,000 Brown male mink pelts today. Prices strengthened further with a clear dominance of the Chinese market.

The auction will continue tomorrow with the sale of North American and European Pastel and Mahogany mink pelts, in addition to Black mink pelts and the exclusive BLACKGLAMA collection.