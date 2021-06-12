Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Saga Furs Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saga Furs Oyj : Excellent results for Brown males at Saga Furs auction

06/12/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12.06.2021

The auction continued today with the sale of Brown male mink pelts. The day was characterized by strong competition and clearly advancing prices. The very positive results apply to both classic and velvet collection.

The trend of increasing clearances continued, as Saga Furs sold the whole offering of 606,000 Brown male mink pelts today. Prices strengthened further with a clear dominance of the Chinese market.

The auction will continue tomorrow with the sale of North American and European Pastel and Mahogany mink pelts, in addition to Black mink pelts and the exclusive BLACKGLAMA collection.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 14:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAGA FURS OYJ
10:35aSAGA FURS OYJ  : Excellent results for Brown males at Saga Furs auction
PU
06/11SAGA FURS OYJ  : Positive trend continues at Saga Furs auction
PU
06/10SAGA FURS OYJ  : June auction opening exceeds high expectations
PU
06/04SAGA FURS OYJ  : New Saga Furs Creative Hub positions Finland as global home for..
PU
05/26SAGA FURS OYJ  : Introducing BLACKGLAMA manufacturers from Korea (Part 2)
PU
05/24SAGA FURS OYJ  : customer seminars restart in Haining, China
PU
05/07SAGA FURS OYJ  : ' opening hours during spring and summer 2021
PU
04/26SAGA FURS OYJ  : Introducing BLACKGLAMA manufacturers from Greece
PU
04/20SAGA FURS OYJ  : supports the fur brand "DIFFERENT&DRESS UP" show during Shenzhe..
PU
04/01SAGA FURS OYJ  : Introducing BLACKGLAMA manufacturers from China (Part 2)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,2 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2020 83,3 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,5 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart SAGA FURS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Saga Furs Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Magnus Ljung Chief Executive Officer
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Isosaari Chairman
Virve Marjut Kuusela Independent Director
Rainer Bo-Göran Sjöholm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ58.33%73
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.78.38%12 777
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.14.57%8 434
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.46.91%4 472
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.97%3 088
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION235.07%2 731