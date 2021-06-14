Log in
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saga Furs Oyj : On the 5th day Saga Furs clears almost 1 million female mink

06/14/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
14.06.2021

Brown and Mahogany female mink pelts, in addition to exclusive BLACKGLAMA female collection and Black mink pelts were offered today at Saga Furs auction.

The selling day started with Browns achieving full clearance in both classic and velvet collection. The price increased significantly compared to March auction and in relation to most recent levels. There was also strong demand for Mahogany pelts, and specially Velvet-type which was 100% sold, as well as North American Mahogany collection.

Later the sale continued with the exclusive BLACKGLAMA female collection which was 70% sold at increasing prices compared to March BLACKGLAMA sale. The day ended with the full clearance of North American Black Females.

Top Lot of BLACKGLAMA Female mink was bought by Zuaman Fur from China.

The mink auction will conclude tomorrow with the sale of European Black mink and various crosses, and will continue with the fox sale until Thursday 17 June.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28,2 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2020 83,3 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,5 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart SAGA FURS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Saga Furs Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Magnus Ljung Chief Executive Officer
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Isosaari Chairman
Virve Marjut Kuusela Independent Director
Rainer Bo-Göran Sjöholm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ58.33%73
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.78.38%12 777
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.14.57%8 434
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.46.91%4 472
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.97%3 088
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION235.07%2 731