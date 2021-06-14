Saga Furs Oyj : On the 5th day Saga Furs clears almost 1 million female mink

14.06.2021

Brown and Mahogany female mink pelts, in addition to exclusive BLACKGLAMA female collection and Black mink pelts were offered today at Saga Furs auction.

The selling day started with Browns achieving full clearance in both classic and velvet collection. The price increased significantly compared to March auction and in relation to most recent levels. There was also strong demand for Mahogany pelts, and specially Velvet-type which was 100% sold, as well as North American Mahogany collection.

Later the sale continued with the exclusive BLACKGLAMA female collection which was 70% sold at increasing prices compared to March BLACKGLAMA sale. The day ended with the full clearance of North American Black Females.

Top Lot of BLACKGLAMA Female mink was bought by Zuaman Fur from China.

The mink auction will conclude tomorrow with the sale of European Black mink and various crosses, and will continue with the fox sale until Thursday 17 June.