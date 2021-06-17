Log in
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
Saga Furs Oyj : The value of Saga Furs brokered pelts in June auction almost 190 million

06/17/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
17.06.2021

Saga Furs' online auction concluded today. Nearly 3.6 million mink pelts were sold and from the 590,000 certified Saga® fox and Finnraccoon pelts 95%. The value of brokerage was EUR 188 million, which is clearly more than the total sales of the entire last season (EUR 157 million). China was by far the most dominant market, with support from other main markets.

'The fur trade has returned to a profitable level. Demand for mink skins currently clearly exceeds supply, which is reflected in significantly higher prices. As for foxes, the situation is not as good yet. Although more pelts have already been sold this season than what was produced last year, due to the pandemic there are still fox pelts left from the previous season,' says Saga Furs CEO Magnus Ljung.

Saga Furs will hold the next auction in September 2021.

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 18:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28,2 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -10,0 M -10,0 M
Net Debt 2020 83,3 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 35,3%
