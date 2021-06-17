Saga Furs Oyj : The value of Saga Furs brokered pelts in June auction almost 190 million

17.06.2021

Saga Furs' online auction concluded today. Nearly 3.6 million mink pelts were sold and from the 590,000 certified Saga® fox and Finnraccoon pelts 95%. The value of brokerage was EUR 188 million, which is clearly more than the total sales of the entire last season (EUR 157 million). China was by far the most dominant market, with support from other main markets.

'The fur trade has returned to a profitable level. Demand for mink skins currently clearly exceeds supply, which is reflected in significantly higher prices. As for foxes, the situation is not as good yet. Although more pelts have already been sold this season than what was produced last year, due to the pandemic there are still fox pelts left from the previous season,' says Saga Furs CEO Magnus Ljung.

Saga Furs will hold the next auction in September 2021.