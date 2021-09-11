Saga Furs Oyj : protected the price level of fox pelts

11.09.2021

Saga Furs´ online fox auction concluded today. In total, on offer were 580,000 fox and Finnraccoon pelts and more than half of them were sold.

'The coronapandemic has not yet eased its grip, so the trade in pelts and clothing overall has taken off slowly in key markets. In this situation, the company decided to protect the price level, especially as there was only a small number of regular pelts left,' says Saga Furs CEO Magnus Ljung.

The offering of regular Blue fox and Blue Shadow fox was one third sold at firm level compared to June auction, while lowgrade pelts were 80% sold. Blue Frost fox fetched full clearance with advancing prices.