Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Saga Furs Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGCV   FI0009800551

SAGA FURS OYJ

(SAGCV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saga Furs Oyj : ' support of young design students in Turkey resulted in beautiful collections

08/19/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19.08.2021

Saga Furs has always supported young designers and helped them to develop needed skills to be able to work with fur and to bring new talents into fur business. Working with fur is true craftsmanship and the sustainability of fur is something that designers and especially young generations find extremely inspiring. This time Saga Furs supported young design students in Turkey, which resulted in several beautiful fur collections.

The seminars, lectures and presentations of Saga Furs technique samples were organized in Istanbul in two different universities - Mimar Sinan Fine Art University and Marmara University. All students showed great interest in these technique samples and were curious to learn more about fur as a material. Eventually student became really enthusiastic about participating in the competition. The collections of the winners were made with the support of the KSIAD Association and in cooperation with the largest Turkish manufacturers.

The winner of the young design competition was Ülkehan Sevgül Gümüs, 4th year student of Mimar Sinan Fine Art University. Her collection Hecate takes inspiration from the witch named Hecate. The second place went to same year student Nur Gϋngör and her digital Circuit collection. The 3rd place went to Asena Saban with collection Freak Show, also 4th year student from the same university.

  1. Hecate collection designed by the winner of the young design competition Ülkehan Sevgül Gümüs. As a winner she will get a chance to visit Saga Furs Creative Hub in Finland and learn more about working with fur.

2. Circuit collection by Nur Gϋngör was selected second on the same young designer competition, organized in cooperation with KSIAD Association and Saga Furs.

3. The third finalist was Asena Saban with collection Freak Show, which takes inspiration from circus culture performance.

In the videos below you can learn more about the project, as well as watch the behind-the-scenes video with the three talented finalists of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University. On the video they talk more about their collections, inspiration and working with Saga Furs.

Disclaimer

Saga Furs Oyj published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAGA FURS OYJ
06:24aSAGA FURS OYJ : ' support of young design students in Turkey resulted in beautif..
PU
08/12SAGA FURS OYJ : Shenzhen Fashion Show 2021
PU
06/29SAGA FURS OYJ : Half year financial report 1.11.2020-30.4.2021 (Summary)
PU
06/29Saga Furs Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2021
CI
06/23SAGA FURS OYJ : The Top Lot of Blue Shadow fox was bought by Shi Ti Fur from Chi..
PU
06/22SAGA FURS OYJ : The Top Lot of BLACKGLAMA Female mink was bought by ZUAMAN Fur f..
PU
06/21SAGA FURS OYJ : The Top Lot of BLACKGLAMA Male mink was bought by Chinese fur br..
PU
06/17SAGA FURS OYJ : The value of Saga Furs brokered pelts in June auction almost 190..
PU
06/17SAGA FURS OYJ : Strong Blue Fox sale – perfect ending of a successful June..
PU
06/16SAGA FURS OYJ : Blue Shadow Fox 100% sold on the first day of fox sale
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,2 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -9,82 M -9,82 M
Net Debt 2020 83,3 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,5 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart SAGA FURS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Saga Furs Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA FURS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnus Ljung Chief Executive Officer
Juha Martti Huttunen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Jari Isosaari Chairman
Virve Marjut Kuusela Independent Director
Rainer Bo-Göran Sjöholm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA FURS OYJ34.72%60
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.183.33%20 026
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.31.37%9 542
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.35.90%4 083
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION265.88%2 845
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.62.79%2 838