  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Saga plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGA   GB00BMX64W89

SAGA PLC

(SAGA)
British holidays group Saga eyes return to profit in fiscal 2022/23

01/27/2022 | 03:08am EST
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say profit expected in fiscal year 2022/23, not fiscal year 2022)

(Reuters) - British over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Thursday it expects to swing to a profit in fiscal year 2022/23, after a pretax loss in the prior year as coronavirus restrictions disrupted its cruise operations.

The company, however, said it expects its cruise business to record an underlying pretax loss of 45 million-50 million pounds ($60-$67 million) for the current year ending January 2022.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(This story corrects headline and first paragraph to say profit expected in fiscal year 2022/23, not fiscal year 2022).

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


