Https://www.corporate.saga.co.uk/media/1427/saga plc 2021 22 interim results statement vf.pdf

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Saga plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
SAGA PLC

09/22/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Saga plc

Interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2021

Continued strategic progress positions Saga to emerge stronger from the pandemic

Successful resumption of Cruise; robust Insurance performance

Group and financial highlights

Divisional performance

Insurance - robust performance across all KPIs

Retail Broking

Underwriting

Travel - successful Cruise restart and phased return to Tour Operations

Wider strategic progress

Euan Sutherland, Saga's Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

Saga plc

Headland Consultancy

Notes to editors

Appendix

Chairman's Statement

Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Strategic update

1. People and culture step change

2. Data, digital and brand transformation

3. Optimising our businesses Insurance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 455 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 17,7 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2022 746 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 492 M 672 M 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 506
Free-Float 70,6%
