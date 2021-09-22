Saga : 2021 Interims Results Presentation vf.pdf

AGENDA
Euan Sutherland Group Chief Executive Officer
James Quin Group Chief Financial Officer
Euan Sutherland Group Chief Executive Officer
POSITIONING THE BUSINESS TO EMERGE STRONGER
INSURANCE AND TRAVEL PROGRESS
Insurance (Saga-branded motor and home)
Three-yearfixed-price
45%
of policies sold
(HY 2020 - 33%)
|
Sabre
|
£76
|
joined the
|
Margin per
|
motor panel
|
policy
|
|
(HY 2020 - £71)
|
58%
|
88.4%
|
Underlying
|
Direct share of
|
COR
|
new business
|
(HY 2020 - 101.6%)
(HY 2020 - 58%)
AICL policies
return to
growth
for the first time
since 2012
(quarter 2)
Retention strong at
80.6%
(HY 2020 - 79.9%)
Policy growth of
0.5%*
vs. prior period
Retention, policy sales and margin
per policy
all ahead of
HY 2020
On track for
£40m EBITDA
per ship
(over time)
|
£9.7m
|
74% Cruise and
|
Cruise Available
|
39% Tour Operations
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
bookings retained
|
(HY 2020 - (£22.6m))
|
(during suspension period)
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Cruise overall
|
c.3,000
|
|
satisfaction score
|
Cruise passengers
|
(out of 10)
|
£5.9m
|
travelled with an average
|
per diem of
|
Average monthly
|
£294
|
cash burn
|
(HY 2021)
|
(below our guided range)
|
Successful restart of Cruise and phased restart to
Tour Operations
