Saga : 2023 Annual Report And Accounts

Saga's purpose is to deliver exceptional experiences every day, while being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.
At the heart of our business model is the drive to understand our customers' needs so that we can provide them with the products and services they want and the exceptional experiences they deserve.
Our aim is to become the largest and fastest-growing business for older people in the UK, 'The Superbrand' famous for delivering exceptional experiences every day, building confidence and connections with our customers.
Our key performance indicators
Underlying Profit/(Loss) Before Tax1
Loss before tax
£21.5m
(£254.2m)
2021/22 - (£6.7m)
2021/22 - (£23.5m)
Available Operating Cash Flow1
Net Debt1
£54.9m
£711.7m
2021/22 - £75.8m
2021/22 - £729.0m
Colleague engagement
Customer net promoter score
8.0 out of 10
51
2021/22 - 7.7 out of 10
2021/22 - 49
1 Refer to the Alternative Performance Measures Glossary on page 209 for definition and explanation
Chairman's Statement
A statement from our Chairman, Sir Roger De Haan, outlining his view of the year.
It is evident to me that there is a tremendous opportunity for Saga to broaden its services to its customers, reduce its debt, enlarge its business and increase its profitability and that the Company is now well placed to take advantage of this."
Sir Roger De Haan
Non-Executive Chairman
Alternative Performance Measures
In addition to statutory performance measures, the Group also measures performance using Alternative Performance Measures. These are reconciled to statutory measures of performance on page 56 of the Group Chief Financial Officer's Review and defined in full on page 209.
Group Chief Executive
Officer's Statement
Euan Sutherland, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), summarises the 2022/23 financial year.
Strategic Report
Strategic report
Overall, I am pleased with the progress made during the year as we began to make the strategic pivot towards becoming a capital-light marketing, content and distribution business."
James Quin, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), details our operating and financial performance for the year ended
31 January 2023.
Our strategy
Details of our three-step strategic plan, aimed at returning Saga to sustainable long-term growth.
Although the last 12 months have been challenging in both Insurance and Travel, the Group returned to an Underlying Profit Before Tax1."
James Quin
Group Chief Financial Officer
1 Refer to the Alternative Performance Measures Glossary on page 209 for definition and explanation
STRATEGIC REPORT
The year in review
DEMONSTRABLEPROGRESS
Saga is emerging from the pandemic, focused on returning to growth
Underlying Profit Before Tax1
£21.5m
Return to underlying profit as Cruise and Travel recovery continued
Following an extended period of uncertainty, initially with the pandemic and more recently geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, Saga reports an Underlying Profit Before Tax1 of £21.5m after returning to more normal Cruise and Travel operations.
Acquisition of the Big Window to strengthen our insight and understanding
In February 2022, we announced the acquisition of the Big Window, a specialist research and insight business focused on the ageing process. This move allows us to ensure we are developing the products and services our customers want and need.
Launch of our three-step growth plan
To build on the foundations laid over the past two years and return Saga to sustainable growth, we launched our three-step strategic growth plan, focused on maximising our existing businesses, step-changing our ability to scale while reducing debt and creating 'The Superbrand' for older people.
Introduction of Saga Media
As part of our ambition to become 'The Superbrand' for older people, we introduced Saga Media, aimed at providing digital media that represents the needs and interests of people over 50, giving them great advice, inspirational stories and a place where they are heard and valued.
In the first half of the year, we combined the operations of Saga Holidays and Titan Travel to create the UK's largest and market-leading touring business. We also moved away from a largely paper brochure-based approach to a digital business, with dynamic pricing and an enhanced website and booking platform.
Strengthened leadership team in support of our growth plan
We were pleased to announce six new senior appointments to support the delivery of our strategy and accelerate growth. Peter Bazalgette, Gemma Godfrey and Anand Aithal all joined the Board, alongside three additions to the Executive Leadership Team to drive the areas of Money, Media and Data.