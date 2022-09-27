Saga : 2023 Interims Results Presentation Vf

INTERIM RESULTS
for the six months ended 31 July 2022
27 SEPTEMBER 2022
AGENDA
Overview
Euan Sutherland Group CEO
Financial performance
James Quin Group CFO
Saga Travel
John Constable Saga Travel Group CEO
Strategy overview
Euan Sutherland
Conclusion
OVERVIEW
Euan Sutherland
Group CEO
RETURN TO UNDERLYING PROFIT AS CRUISE AND TRAVEL GROWTH BEGINS
Return to underlying profit for the first half and expect to report underlying profit for the full year in the range of £20-30m
Resilient performance within all business units:
On track to reach target Ocean Cruise load factor with per diems ahead of plan
Relaunched Travel business with new touring and stays proposition
Revenue growth in Saga Money following launch of new equity release product and new CEO
Disciplined Insurance approach in difficult market; stable margins and enhanced product range
Reported loss before tax of £257.5m, reflecting impairment of Insurance goodwill
Robust financial position with £179.0m of Available Cash and resumption of ocean cruise ship repayments
Good early progress against strategy with customer NPS growth and strengthened leadership team focused on delivery of Superbrand growth plan
MAXIMISING OUR EXISTING BUSINESSES
Cruise and Travel*
Strong Ocean Cruise bookings and progress on River Cruise alongside launch of new digital Travel business
66%
£318
8.8
36%
Ocean
Ocean Cruise
Cruise load
Cruise
guest
Cruise first
factor
per diem
satisfaction
time buyers
(out of 10)
(HY 2021 - 56%)
(HY 2021 - £294)
(HY 2021 - 48%)
(HY 2021 - 9.0)
Launched
£2,241
27k
new
Travel ave.
premium
River Cruise
Travel
jet
revenue per
and Travel
offer
customer
touring
passengers
(HY 2021 - £2,000)
(HY 2021 - 1k)
Insurance
Challenging market conditions with steps taken to
return to growth
+3%
£74
83%
50%
total
motor and
policies in
home margin
home
home direct
force
per policy
retention
share
(HY 2021 - £76)
(HY 2021 - 81%)
(HY 2021 - 58%)
(8%)
Launch of
£18m
110%
standard
one-year
prior-year
current year
home policy
motor
reserve
COR
sales
releases
(HY 2021 - 88%)
(HY 2021 - +0.5%)
product
(HY 2021 - £18m)
*Cruise refers to our Ocean Cruise and River Cruise businesses. Travel refers to Saga and Titan Travel's touring, stays and tailor-made products
