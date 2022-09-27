Saga : 2023 Interims Results Presentation Vf

RETURN TO UNDERLYING PROFIT AS CRUISE AND TRAVEL GROWTH BEGINS

Return to underlying profit for the first half and expect to report underlying profit for the full year in the range of £20-30m

Resilient performance within all business units:

On track to reach target Ocean Cruise load factor with per diems ahead of plan

Relaunched Travel business with new touring and stays proposition

Revenue growth in Saga Money following launch of new equity release product and new CEO

Disciplined Insurance approach in difficult market; stable margins and enhanced product range

Reported loss before tax of £257.5m, reflecting impairment of Insurance goodwill

Robust financial position with £179.0m of Available Cash and resumption of ocean cruise ship repayments

Good early progress against strategy with customer NPS growth and strengthened leadership team focused on delivery of Superbrand growth plan