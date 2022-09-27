Advanced search
    SAGA   GB00BMX64W89

SAGA PLC

(SAGA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
134.20 GBX   -4.35%
Saga : 2023 Interims Results Presentation Vf

09/27/2022 | 02:21am EDT
INTERIM RESULTS

for the six months ended 31 July 2022

27 SEPTEMBER 2022

AGENDA

Overview

Euan Sutherland Group CEO

Financial performance

James Quin Group CFO

Saga Travel

John Constable Saga Travel Group CEO

Strategy overview

Euan Sutherland

Conclusion

2 Interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2022

OVERVIEW

Euan Sutherland

Group CEO

RETURN TO UNDERLYING PROFIT AS CRUISE AND TRAVEL GROWTH BEGINS

Return to underlying profit for the first half and expect to report underlying profit for the full year in the range of £20-30m

Resilient performance within all business units:

On track to reach target Ocean Cruise load factor with per diems ahead of plan

Relaunched Travel business with new touring and stays proposition

Revenue growth in Saga Money following launch of new equity release product and new CEO

Disciplined Insurance approach in difficult market; stable margins and enhanced product range

Reported loss before tax of £257.5m, reflecting impairment of Insurance goodwill

Robust financial position with £179.0m of Available Cash and resumption of ocean cruise ship repayments

Good early progress against strategy with customer NPS growth and strengthened leadership team focused on delivery of Superbrand growth plan

4 Interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2022

MAXIMISING OUR EXISTING BUSINESSES

Cruise and Travel*

Strong Ocean Cruise bookings and progress on River Cruise alongside launch of new digital Travel business

66%

£318

8.8

36%

Ocean

Ocean

Ocean Cruise

Ocean

Cruise load

Cruise

guest

Cruise first

factor

per diem

satisfaction

time buyers

(out of 10)

(HY 2021 - 56%)

(HY 2021 - £294)

(HY 2021 - 48%)

(HY 2021 - 9.0)

Launched

£2,241

Launched

27k

new

Travel ave.

premium

River Cruise

Travel

jet

revenue per

and Travel

offer

customer

touring

passengers

(HY 2021 - £2,000)

(HY 2021 - 1k)

Insurance

Challenging market conditions with steps taken to

return to growth

+3%

£74

83%

50%

total

motor and

motor and

motor and

policies in

home margin

home

home direct

force

per policy

retention

share

(HY 2021 - £76)

(HY 2021 - 81%)

(HY 2021 - 58%)

(8%)

Launch of

£18m

110%

standard

motor and

one-year

prior-year

current year

home policy

motor

reserve

COR

sales

releases

(HY 2021 - 88%)

(HY 2021 - +0.5%)

product

(HY 2021 - £18m)

*Cruise refers to our Ocean Cruise and River Cruise businesses. Travel refers to Saga and Titan Travel's touring, stays and tailor-made products

5 Interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saga plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
