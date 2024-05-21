1 These are our businesses which are focused on the specific needs and wishes of our unique customer group. In our segmental financial reporting, Cruise and Travel are presented as one, while Money and Publishing form part of Other Businesses

Find out more in our Group Chief Financial Officer's Review on page 27

Our Publishing business delivers insightful and engaging content to customers through:

Find out more in our Group Chief Financial Officer's Review on page 27

Find out more in our Group Chief Financial Officer's Review on pages 24-26

Insurance Broking, offering a range of products primarily focused on motor, home, travel and private medical insurance; and Insurance Underwriting, representing our in-house underwriter, Acromas Insurance Company Limited (AICL).

Our Insurance business, focused on providing our customers with peace of mind, comprises:

Find out more in our Group Chief Financial Officer's Review on pages 22-23

Our award-winning Travel business takes customers all over the world, offering:

Find out more in our Group Chief Financial Officer's Review on pages 22-23

our two boutique ocean cruise ships, Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure; and our fleet of smaller river cruise ships, exploring Europe's waterways.

We strive to constantly develop our understanding of our customers, allowing us to provide them with the products and services they want, alongside the exceptional service they deserve.

Saga's purpose is to deliver exceptional experiences every day to serve the needs of older people.

The prior year has been restated to reflect the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standard (

Our focus on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers every day, alongside greater optimisation of our businesses, has resulted in strong cash generation, significant revenue growth and underlying profitability of more than double that in the prior year. Looking ahead, we remain committed to continuing to reduce our level of debt as we position Saga for long-term sustainable growth.

It is this focus that will position Saga as the largest and most-trusted brand for older people in the UK.

We have a clear and compelling strategy, focused on returning the business to growth through maximising our core businesses; reducing debt through capital-light growth; and growing our customer base, while deepening our customer relationships.

We offer differentiated products which are underpinned by a trusted brand and exceptional customer service. Our business model is cash generative, providing the flexibility to balance investment in our brand and businesses with debt reduction and delivery of long-term returns to shareholders.

Saga focuses on people over 50, the fastest-growing, most affluent and influential segment in the UK. Our deep customer insight gives us a unique view into our customers' lives. We exist to deliver exceptional experiences every day to serve the needs of older people.

How we are different

Our investment case is designed to create value for shareholders through the delivery of sustainable long-term,capital-light growth, alongside continued debt reduction.

At Saga, we are at our best when we provide exceptional service to our customers, alongside innovative, meaningful and good value products that are tailored to suit their needs. We will continue to leverage our insight and data capabilities, and the considerable collective buying power of the millions we have on our customer database. With the excellent team we have, and our developing strategy, I believe there is an exciting future for Saga as we continue to reduce our debt, explore strategic partnerships, new opportunities and grow our core businesses.

I'd like to thank them all for their contribution to Saga during their time here. Julie Hopes, an existing NED and Chair of the Risk Committee now chairs the Remuneration Committee. Mike Hazell, who was appointed as Group CEO, and Mark Watkins, Group CFO, bring a wealth of experience to their new roles and I am very pleased to see the progress they are making in leading Saga through its current phase of development.

Throughout the past year, there have been a number of changes to the Board. Euan Sutherland, our former Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and James Quin, our former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), resigned. Eva Eisenschimmel, an independentNon-ExecutiveDirector(NED) and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, made the decision to step down.

Our current Ocean Cruise operations will, in time, become restrained through a lack of capacity. We are exploring options to continue to grow this business with the support of a partner. We are also in the early stages of considering potential partnership opportunities that could support growth in our Insurance operations.

We made the decision to reduce our central operating expenses and exit some of our smaller, loss-making activities. We are committed to, and continue to invest in, providing our customers with engaging purpose-led content through the Saga Magazine and our increasingly popular newsletters. In addition, Saga Money, which in the past has reported relatively small returns, is positioned for growth, with the aim of becoming a far more meaningful proportion of the Group's earnings over time.

Our Underwriting business has applied price increases in the last 18 months that have strengthened its position and we are expecting this to lead that business back to profitability.

to improve our competitive position to stabilise our policy volumes and build a platform for growth.

Our Insurance operations continued to be challenged by inflation, that has impacted both margins, particularly for our older three-yearfixed-price policies, and policy volumes. Looking forward, we are repositioning this business by investing in price and implementing efficiencies

Our River Cruise and Travel businesses also performed well and the growth in passenger numbers helped both businesses return to profit for the 2023/24 financial year.

Our Ocean Cruise business had an outstanding year, with exceptional levels of customer satisfaction and occupancy, allowing us to take more customers on holiday and exceed our financial targets. Bookings for the year ahead areeven strongerthanatthecorrespondingpoint last year.

I am pleased to report that for the year ended 31 January 2024 Saga delivered a strong financial result. Cash flows and underlying profit were significantly higher than in the prior year, driven by growth within our Cruise and Travel businesses, alongside actions taken to lower the cost of our central functions. We were also able to reduce our level of debt by £74.5m.

"I believe there is an exciting future for Saga as we continue to reduce our debt, explore strategic partnerships, new opportunities and grow our core businesses."

The prior year has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts'

Debt reduction continues to be a key strategic priority for the Group and we have continued to make progress in this area. Net Debt1 at 31 January 2024 was £637.2m, £74.5m lower than the £711.7m at the same point last year. The Group also continued to hold sufficient liquidity with Available Cash1 of £169.8m, alongside the £85.0m loan facility with Roger De Haan and the £50.0m Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), both of which remained undrawn at the year end.

After reflecting a £104.9m impairment of Insurance goodwill and £40.3m of restructuring costs, alongside other smaller one-offbelow-the-line items, we report a loss before tax of £129.0m, which compares with a loss of £272.7m2 in the prior year.

for Cruise and Travel, but continued challenges in Insurance.

Following the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17, we report an Underlying Profit Before Tax1 of £38.2m, more than double the £15.5m2 in the prior year. This was also the case for Underlying Profit Before Tax (Under Previous IFRS)1, which was £45.3m compared with £21.5m in the prior year. This result reflects a return to profit

I am delighted to report that, for the year ended 31 January 2024, Saga delivered a strong financial result. Underlying Revenue1 was £732.7m, representing 13% growth when compared with the prior year and, on a statutory basis, revenue was £741.1m, 12% higher.

Saga Money launched four new products, allowing us to serve more customers, and we continued to enhance our data and marketing capabilities. Alongside this, we maintained a disciplined approach to our cost base, identifying efficiencies and moving towards a leaner central model.

During 2023/24, we generated strong customer demand in our Cruise and Travel businesses; however, conditions in Insurance remained challenging.

When I joined Saga back in October 2023, I had clear views about the strength of the business and the brand, based on what was already evident to me. Fast-forward to today, and with the benefit of the visibility I now have, those opinions have only strengthened. It is clear that there is a significant opportunity to drive long-term sustainable growth for all our stakeholders through maximising our core businesses, reducing debt as we move towards capital-light business models, growing the number of customers we serve and deepening the connection we have with them. I believe these objectives can be amplified by the work we are doing to explore partnerships.

all our stakeholders through maximising our core businesses, reducing debt as we move towards capital-light business models, growing the number of customers we serve and deepening the connection we have with them."

"It is clear that there is a significant opportunity to drive long-term sustainable growth for

River Cruise continues to see strong growth and bookings for 2024/25 are ahead of the same point last year. At 14 April 2024, the booked load factor was 72%, with a per diem of £339.

This compares with 66% and £299 at the same time in the prior year.

Unlike our current Ocean Cruise business, we are able to scale River Cruise in a capital-light way, allowing us to offer our luxury cruises to an increasing number of customers. We are, therefore, delighted to have welcomed Spirit of the Douro to our programme in March 2024, with our third purpose-built ship, Spirit of the Moselle, to follow in July 2025.

The financial performance of the Ocean and River Cruise businesses is driven by our ability to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day.

Our key metric for monitoring customer satisfaction is transactional net promoter score ( tNPS ), which improved significantly during the year to 74, from 58 in the previous year, reflecting a considerable improvement in the rating for River Cruise following the steps taken to more closely align the customer experience to that of our Ocean Cruise experience.

Challenges

Geopolitical factors requiring amendments to itineraries or destinations.

Financial, regulatory and physical impacts associated with climate change.

Restricted capacity, derived from capital-intensive two-ship model, limiting scalability.

"Bookings for 2024/25 are significantly ahead of the prior year."

Cruise Underlying Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 4

£ 38.5 m

2022/23 - (£5.8m)

In line with previous guidance, our River Cruise business returned to profit, reporting an Underlying Profit Before Tax 4 of £3.0m for the year, an improvement of £8.1m when compared with the Underlying Loss Before Tax 4 of £5.1m in the prior year. We achieved a 43% increase in the number of customers sailing with us and a load factor and per diem of 85% and £285 respectively.

Strategic Report Group Chief Executive Officer's Strategic Review continued

Our strategy Our ambition is to become the largest and most-trusted brand for older people in the UK. We will achieve this through the delivery of our growth plan, which has evolved, in line with our ambition, as we continually develop the business to support the changing needs of our customers. This plan is focused on the following three priorities: 1 Maximising our core businesses We plan to drive our core businesses of Cruise, Travel, Insurance and Money, through business-led growth strategies, supported by our extensive data and Publishing marketing platform. 2 Reducing debt through capital-light growth We plan to deliver capital-light growth across our businesses by leveraging strategic partnerships and reducing debt. 3 Growing our customer base and deepening our customer relationships We aim to not only grow the number of customers we serve, but also enhance the frequency and quality of our interactions with them. 1 Maximising our core businesses Cruise Objective Build Ocean Cruise into an exceptional experience every day, while optimising our returns, and build a River Cruise proposition that mirrors Ocean. Progress in 2023/24 For the year ended 31 January 2024, our Ocean Cruise business delivered an Underlying Profit Before Tax4 of £35.5m, £36.2m improvement when compared with the Underlying Loss Before Tax 4 of £0.7m in the prior year. We continued to generate strong customer demand, which supported a load factor (being the proportion of our total capacity that was filled) of 88% and a per diem (being the average price charged per customer per day) of £331. This was 13ppts and 4% higher than the 75% and £318 respectively in the prior year. These factors, when combined, meant that we exceeded our target of £40.0m Ocean Cruise Trading EBITDA (Excluding Overheads)4 per ship, delivering £45.0m per ship. In Ocean Cruise, we work hard to set ourselves apart from others in the market and we are continually exploring new ways to enhance the inclusivity of our offering and increase our differentiation. For departures in 2024/25 and beyond, we made the decision to increase the reach of our VIP chauffeur service, allowing more customers from further afield to experience what we have to offer. Bookings for 2024/25 are significantly ahead of the prior year, with a load factor of 78% and per diem of £367 at 14 April 2024. This is 4ppts and 9% ahead of the 74% and £338 at the same point in the prior year, which in itself was a year of significant growth. Given this strong momentum in demand for our boutique cruise offering, the business is approaching optimum capacity with our current two ocean cruise ships. We are exploring opportunities to further optimise the business, including potential partnership arrangements that, consistent with our move to a capital-light business model, would support further growth, crystallise value, reduce debt and enhance long-termreturnsforshareholders.

4 Refer to the Alternative Performance Measures Glossary on pages 187-188 for definition and explanation