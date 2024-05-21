About this report

Purpose of this report

Following the launch of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy within the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, this is Saga's first standalone ESG report. This report details our progress and next steps on our ESG journey.

Framework alignment and scope

This report has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. We aim to continue to work towards full alignment with best practice standards in future reporting. Our content index, explaining the extent of our alignment to the GRI Standards, is available on our website here.

We report annually, with this report covering the period from 1 February 2023 to 31 January 2024, in alignment with our financial reporting. This report captures all entities within the Saga Group as listed within the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

The statistics used in this report are presented as at 31 January 2024.