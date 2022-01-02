Saga : latest ‘Experience is Everything' TV advert hits screens on January 3 with a wry comparison between holidays from the ‘70s and those of today

These memories have been brought to life with a wry smile in Saga's latest 'Experience is Everything' TV advert, which will be broadcast from January 3, 2022.

While enjoying the luxury of Saga's newest ocean cruise ship, 'Spirit of Adventure' with its incredible décor, food and entertainment, the main character, once again played by British actor Nicholas Farrell, reflects back in a savvy fashion and with a raised eyebrow on those holidays of the past.

The advert opens with Farrell taking a drink from the ship's North Cape Bar, and warmly reminiscing: "Experience. A wonderful thing when it comes to planning a holiday. All those unforgettable moments...". The footage cuts to a public swimming pool in the rain, a grumpy boy trying to fake a smile for the camera and the family trying to hide from the downpour, "Those relaxing days by the pool". A flashback from the '70s of a broken-down car towing a caravan is accompanied by "all of those family excursions". The film cuts to a bad tribute act on a small stage - "Romantic evenings under the stars". The camera returns to present day and the luxurious back terrace of Saga's 'Spirit of Adventure' cruise ship. The character walks towards his wife who is relaxing at a table. People surround them enjoying the warm evening and social atmosphere. "Well, those were the days…" he says before turning to his wife with a raised eyebrow, "weren't they?". The voiceover concludes "Boutique cruises for those who deserve a bit of luxury" with the final titles reading: 'Saga. Experience is Everything.'

Stuart Beamish, Saga Group Chief Customer Officer, said: "We launched our new 'Experience is Everything' campaign in October and it couldn't be truer when it comes to travel.

"Our customers know what they like because they've been there and done that, from backpacking student adventures, exotic honeymoons and holidays with a young family to modern day adventures. To celebrate all their experiences, our ad reflects back wryly on those memorable 1970s breaks versus the luxury of our Saga boutique cruises today."

The new TV advert will be broadcast on January 3, 2022, accompanied by social, digital and print advertising.

The 30 second TV advert is available here on YouTube and stills are attached to this press release.

Saga, the UK's specialist in products and services for people over 50, launched its 'Experience is Everything' brand campaign in October with a focus on changing the way people think about age and showing the more positive side of getting older. The campaign is part of Saga's wider data, digital and brand strategy, which champions what Saga is calling "Generation Experience" - the discerning, sharp and savvy over-50s who bring a wealth of vibrant life experience to society and represent over a third of the UK population.

Saga also walks the walk when it comes to its own staff and experience being everything. Earlier this month the travel and insurance provider announced the introduction of a week's paid leave for new grandparents who work within the business.

The integrated campaign was devised by VCCP London, in partnership with VCCP Media, VCCP CX and Someone.

