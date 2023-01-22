Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Saga plc
  News
  Summary
    SAGA   GB00BMX64W89

SAGA PLC

(SAGA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-01-20 am EST
150.50 GBX   +1.28%
06:38aSaga looks to sell insurance underwriting business - Times
AN
01/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/19UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
Saga looks to sell insurance underwriting business - Times

01/22/2023 | 06:38am EST
(Alliance News) - Over-50s travel operator Saga PLC is seeking buyers for its in-house insurance underwriting business, hoping to raise GBP90 million to pay down debt, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper noted that Saga would continue to offer home and motor insurance to its customers, but would move the risk associated with those policies elsewhere.

The Times said Saga is being advised on the potential sale by City broker and investment bank Numis Corp PLC.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/saga-seeks-to-raise-90m-to-cut-debt-tzjnslkbc

The underwriting business made underlying pretax profit of GBP16.4 million in the six months that ended July 31 last year, halved from GBP31.1 million a year before, hurt by inflation in motor damage claims. The combined operating ratio of the business was 110%, with a reading above 100% indicating a loss on underwriting.

Saga reported net debt of GBP721.3 million as of July 31, which is more than triple the company's current stock market value of GBP210.6 million.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC 1.15% 219 Delayed Quote.14.66%
SAGA PLC 1.28% 150.5 Delayed Quote.19.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 560 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2023 -251 M -311 M -311 M
Net Debt 2023 735 M 910 M 910 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 211 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 899
Free-Float 68,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 150,50 GBX
Average target price 142,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Euan Angus Sutherland Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Quin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger Michael de Haan Non-Executive Chairman
Julius Christmas Group Director-Information Technology
Gilles Normand Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGA PLC19.63%261
ALLIANZ SE9.71%95 973
CHUBB LIMITED-0.61%91 490
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.49%85 869
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.77%71 761
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-13.87%26 220