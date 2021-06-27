Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Saga plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGA   GB00BMX64W89

SAGA PLC

(SAGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saga : Cruises' first round-Britain cruise since early 2020 departs later today

06/27/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: 'Our guests are so excited to be back cruising again and our crew members are all looking forward to giving them an incredible experience onboard We have a great itinerary, taking in some of the most stunning parts of the West Country. There really is no better place to see our beautiful coastline than from the sea.

'We work to the highest standards and every detail has been thought-through to respect current social distance rules from the onboard entertainment to the dining experience, spa and fitness facilities and personalised customer service. All our guests can board knowing we take their health and well-being incredibly seriously. In addition to the observance of strict safety protocols, guests must have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to departure and all our crew onboard have also been fully vaccinated.'

Spirit of Discovery and its brand-new sister ship, Spirit of Adventure, which will leave on its inaugural cruise on July 26, are both small by today's ship standards but clever design and the limited number of guests combine to give a real feeling of space and comfort.

Spirit of Discovery has 10 passenger decks offering 554 all-balcony cabins including 109 single balcony cabins. It features five restaurants including The Grand Dining Room, The Grill, Coast to Coast (seafood speciality), East to West (Asian fusion) and The Club by Jools (steakhouse), all of which are complementary to dine in. The South Cape Bar is the ship's main bar, and the Living Room offers coffee and snacks as well as a full drinks service. Outdoor facilities include an observation deck, full wraparound promenade and terrace, pool, sports court and deck games.

Entertainment and wellbeing facilities include The Playhouse (a 444-seat theatre with complete unobstructed views seating, home to Saga Cruise's resident performance company), the signature Britannia Lounge with a dance floor and live entertainment, The Library with refreshments, craft and card rooms, The Spa with hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam and treatment rooms, The Salon, a gym, shop and medical centre. The ship also features specially commissioned artwork that draw inspiration from the geography, landscapes, and palette of the British Isles.

The all-inclusive price includes a choice of complementary UK travel to and from the port including a door-to-door chauffeur service up to 250 miles each way, car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail or coach travel.

There are no hidden costs on-board either. Saga Cruises come with all dining and house drinks including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi, on-board gratuities, fitness facilities, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours in selected ports, entertainment (from lectures to recitals), porterage of luggage, shuttle buses to nearest town centres and travel insurance with up to £5m coronavirus cover included.

And all of this backed up by the Saga Cruise Promise - in the event that a cruise price is reduced guests will be the given the value of the difference back.

Images of Spirit of Discovery can be found here: Saga - Images & Reports and photos of the ship departing will be added later this evening (approx. 7.30pm). For further information, please contact: sagatravel@headlandconsultancy.com.

Disclaimer

Saga plc published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 08:16:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAGA PLC
04:17aSAGA  : Cruises' first round-Britain cruise since early 2020 departs later today
PU
06/22London Shares Trade Flat; Crude Gains Lift Oil Stocks
DJ
06/22SAGA  : Former Head of the Royal Navy Medical Service to name Saga's newest ship..
PU
06/22SAGA  : bulks up finances with bond issue ahead of resuming cruises
RE
06/22Saga PLC Plans GBP250 Million Bond Issue, Tender Offer and Loan Repayment
DJ
06/14SAGA  : Insurance Unit Makes Progress; UK Cruise Operations To Restart In July
MT
06/14SAGA  : Appoints Insurance Unit's CEO
MT
06/14SAGA  : Cruises' new ship Captains announced as the cruise liner returns to the ..
PU
06/14SAGA  : UK holiday group Saga expects to resume cruises from June 27
RE
06/14FTSE Opens Higher as Oil Stocks Rise
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 478 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net Debt 2022 738 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 616 M 856 M 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 506
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart SAGA PLC
Duration : Period :
Saga plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 439,40 GBX
Average target price 546,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Euan Angus Sutherland Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Quin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger Michael De Haan Chairman
Julius Christmas Group Director-Information Technology
Gilles Normand Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA PLC73.68%856
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC29.48%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.97%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.09%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.41%32 091
SAMPO OYJ13.60%26 046