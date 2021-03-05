Log in
SAGA PLC

SAGA PLC

Saga : Holidays group Saga tweaks credit covenants on COVID-19 travel curbs

03/05/2021 | 02:46am EST
(Reuters) - Saga has agreed to amend covenants on its credit facilities and a one-year extension to defer some debt, gaining enough breathing space if COVID-19 travel curbs were to continue into the second half of 2021.

The over-50s holidays group also said on Friday that it continues to see strong pent-up demand for travel among its customers.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 346 M 480 M 480 M
Net income 2021 -69,1 M -95,9 M -95,9 M
Net Debt 2021 801 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 560 M 783 M 778 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 72,0%
