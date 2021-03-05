Saga : Holidays group Saga tweaks credit covenants on COVID-19 travel curbs
03/05/2021 | 02:46am EST
(Reuters) - Saga has agreed to amend covenants on its credit facilities and a one-year extension to defer some debt, gaining enough breathing space if COVID-19 travel curbs were to continue into the second half of 2021.
The over-50s holidays group also said on Friday that it continues to see strong pent-up demand for travel among its customers.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)