Saga Pure Group - Human Rights Statement 2023 in accordance with the Transparency Act Introduction Saga Pure (Saga) has applied the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) Reporting Framework as a guide to detail how we embed our commitment to respect human rights and provide decent working conditions in line with the objectives of the UNGPs and the Norwegian Transparency Act. Saga is an investment group, headquartered in Norway and listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The Group had until December 2022 an investment mandate restricted within the renewable space. The mandate was then broadened to include other investments, and this mandate has been implemented in the investment portfolio during 2023. The investments can range from minor short-term investment to major long term active investments whereas the Group seek direct influence in the investment. Hence, the investment - and thereby potentially the Group structure, will vary over time. The Group has currently a lean organization consisting of an CEO and CFO in the parent company. As an investment Group, Saga does not normally enact major influence towards its supplier, as the Groups vendors are not a key part of its business, neither in size nor influence. However, the Groups seeks influence in certain key-stone investments - and the Group may ascertain influence towards the subject of human rights through this channel, rather than the traditional client-supplier relation found within supply chains. The principles related to the principles for promoting human rights as applied towards these investments, will also be applied towards vendors if incidents of potential influence occur in such relationships. Embedment of business responsibility to respect human rights Saga's work on human rights is governed by the principles in the Groups Human Rights Policy. The Policy, which is adopted and approved by the Board of Directors (BoD), outlines the Groups approach and actions towards respecting human rights in our operations and investment processes. The Group's management team is responsible for compliance and follow-up procedures and report annually to the BoD. Saga Pure - Human Rights Statement 2023

Risk assessment and key concerns Saga has established a process to assess risks relating to respect of human rights and providing decent working conditions towards the Group's key investments. This assessment is based on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and focuses on both generic risks relating to the industry and Group specific risks. When deciding where to focus, the concept of scale, scope and irremediability is applied. As an investment Group - without focus on a specific business for its investments in terms of operations, product, location etc. the Group has not a static set of key risk areas. Financial investment will by its nature, always be subject to assessment based on financial and legal risks. The extent of the assessment is dependent of factors such as: Size of the investment, both in relative and absolute terms

Potential influence towards the investment

Inherent risk in the investment (listed vs non-listed, type of operation, type of market, geographical location etc)

non-listed, type of operation, type of market, geographical location etc) Time perspective of the investment

Strategic significant of the investment Based on these and other factors, the investment object is subject to a process ranging from basic scrutiny to a full scope due diligence process. The parameters setting the scope of such processes, are in substance in line with the parameters setting the influence towards potential human rights issues within the investment. Further, by including additional parameters in the traditional inherent risk assessment - the human rights aspect will be an integral part of the overall assessment of the investment. Investments over certain thresholds, and/or of particular strategic value, are considered Key investments. Sagas efforts towards ensuring compliance with UNGP are mainly targeted towards these Key investments, as this is the section of the portfolio whereas Saga possess influence. Measures to reduce risks and addressing adverse impacts in the Key investment Our Key investments are an integral part of Saga, and the cooperation is based on integrity, trust and transparency, but could also constitute a risk with regard to respecting human rights and providing decent working conditions. Saga address this risk through in debt knowledge about our Key investment and the markets they operate in. We expect that all our investments uphold our attitude towards ethics and compliance, and that they comply with rules and regulations and human rights. Dependent of the circumstances, we can address this in the following way: Compliance with the Group's Human Rights Policy Saga Pure - Human Rights Statement 2023