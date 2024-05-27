RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF SAGA PURE ASA
TO
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 MAY 2024
The Nomination Committee of Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") currently consists of the following members:
- Lars Christian Stugaard (Chair)
- Kristin Hellebust
All of the members of the Nomination Committee were elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on 25 May 2023.
Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, the general meeting of the Company has established a Nomination Committee, consisting of two to three members. The general meeting of the Company has also approved Instructions for the Nomination Committee, and such instructions are available at the websites of the Company, www.sagapure.com.
The responsibilities of the Nomination Committee are to recommend candidates to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and to recommend candidates for the Nomination Committee, as well as recommend remuneration for members of the Board and the Nomination Committee.
These recommendations include recommendations with regards to proposals for re-election of the Board of Directors, and recommendations for remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. The members of the Nomination Committee are not standing for election at this year's annual general meeting.
The Nomination Committee has the following proposals to the annual general meeting in 2024:
1 ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Election Committee proposes that the following Board members are elected for the period from the AGM 2024 to the AGM 2026:
- Martin Nes (chairman), with an election period up to the annual general meeting in 2026;
- Øystein Stray Spetalen, with an election period up to the annual general meeting in 2026;
- Kristin Hellebust (new), with an election period up to the annual general meeting in 2026
Kristin Hellebust is an accomplished Managing Director, C-level Executive, Board Member, and Lawyer with a proven track record in the media and technology industries. She holds the position of Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at Xplora Technologies, a leader in innovative smart devices for families. She has previously served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Xplora, CEO and Co-Founder of
Nordisk Film Shortcut AS, and CEO and Co-Founder of Storm Studios AS. She also worked as a lawyer at Advokatfirmaet Selmer DA.
Kristin holds a Master of Law from the University of Oslo, an Executive Master of Management program in Financial Strategy from BI Norwegian Business School, and an Executive MBA from NHH The Norwegian School of Economics.
Kristin Hellebust is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Oslo, Norway.
2 ELECTION OF ELECTION COMMITTEE MEMBERS
The Election Committee proposes that the following members are elected for the period from the AGM 2024 to the AGM 2025:
- Lars Christian Stugaard, Chair of the Committee
- Geir Johansen
3 REMUNERATION
For the period commencing on the annual general meeting in 2024 and until the annual general meeting in 2026, the Nomination Committee proposes that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be in accordance with the following:
- Chairman: NOK 250,000
- Directors: NOK 200,000
This proposal is in line with the current remuneration of the Board of Directors and that the remuneration is comparable to other listed companies in Norway, and represents a competitive level of remuneration, corresponding to responsibilities, competence requirements and workload.
For the same period described above, the Nomination Committee proposes that the members of the Nomination Committee are remunerated as follows:
- Chairman: NOK 20,000
- Member: NOK 15,000
* * *
The Nomination Committee of Saga Pure ASA
Lars Christian Stugaard
Kristin Hellebust
