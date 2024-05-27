RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF SAGA PURE ASA

TO

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 MAY 2024

The Nomination Committee of Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") currently consists of the following members:

Lars Christian Stugaard (Chair)

Kristin Hellebust

All of the members of the Nomination Committee were elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on 25 May 2023.

Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, the general meeting of the Company has established a Nomination Committee, consisting of two to three members. The general meeting of the Company has also approved Instructions for the Nomination Committee, and such instructions are available at the websites of the Company, www.sagapure.com.

The responsibilities of the Nomination Committee are to recommend candidates to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and to recommend candidates for the Nomination Committee, as well as recommend remuneration for members of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

These recommendations include recommendations with regards to proposals for re-election of the Board of Directors, and recommendations for remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. The members of the Nomination Committee are not standing for election at this year's annual general meeting.

The Nomination Committee has the following proposals to the annual general meeting in 2024:

1 ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Election Committee proposes that the following Board members are elected for the period from the AGM 2024 to the AGM 2026:

Martin Nes (chairman), with an election period up to the annual general meeting in 2026;

Øystein Stray Spetalen, with an election period up to the annual general meeting in 2026;

Kristin Hellebust (new), with an election period up to the annual general meeting in 2026

Kristin Hellebust is an accomplished Managing Director, C-level Executive, Board Member, and Lawyer with a proven track record in the media and technology industries. She holds the position of Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at Xplora Technologies, a leader in innovative smart devices for families. She has previously served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Xplora, CEO and Co-Founder of