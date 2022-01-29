Sagar Cements : Amalgamation/Merger

SAGAR CEMENTS LIMITED

SCL:SEC:NSE:2021-22 29th January 2022 The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., The Secretary "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor BSE Limited Bandra - Kurla Complex P J Towers Bandra (East) Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol: SAGCEM Scrip Code: 502090 Series: EQ Dear Sir,

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with its Schedule Ill of Part A regarding proposed Merger/Amalgamation with us of one of our Wholly-owned Subsidiary Companies viz., Jajpur Cements Private Limited

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 28th January, 2022 has accorded their approval for merger of one of our wholly-owned subsidiary companies viz., M/s.Jajpur Cements Private Limited with Sagar Cements Limited, the Holding Company, which will be subject to further approvals as may be required from the authorities concerned.

As the above merger is essentially between the holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiary company, the scheme of merger to be proposed for the purpose will not contemplate issue of any fresh shares by Sagar Cements Limited.

Further details as required under Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015, dt.9.9.2015 issued by Securities Exchange Board of India are given in the Annexure.

R.Soundararajan

Company Secretary

