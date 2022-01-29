Sagar Cements : Amalgamation/Merger
SAGAR CEMENTS LIMITED
SCL:SEC:NSE:2021-22
29
th January 2022
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
The Secretary
"Exchange Plaza", 5
th Floor
BSE Limited
Bandra - Kurla Complex
P J Towers
Bandra (East)
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Symbol: SAGCEM
Scrip Code: 502090
Series: EQ
Dear Sir,
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with its Schedule
Ill of Part A regarding proposed Merger/Amalgamation with us of one of our Wholly-owned Subsidiary Companies viz., Jajpur Cements Private Limited
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 28
th January, 2022 has accorded their approval for merger of one of our wholly-owned subsidiary companies viz., M/s.Jajpur Cements Private Limited with Sagar Cements Limited, the Holding Company, which will be subject to further approvals as may be required from the authorities concerned.
As the above merger is essentially between the holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiary company, the scheme of merger to be proposed for the purpose will not contemplate issue of any fresh shares by Sagar Cements Limited.
Further details as required under Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015, dt.9.9.2015 issued by Securities Exchange Board of India are given in the Annexure.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Sagar Cements Limited
R.Soundararajan
Company Secretary
I
Registered Office : Plot No. 111. Road No. I O,Jubilee Hills,Hyderabad - 500033,Telangana,India.
Phone :+91-40-23351571, 23356572 Fax: +91-40-23356573E-mail : info@sagarcements.in Website: www.sagarcements.in
Factories : Mattampally. Via Huzurnagar, Suryapet-District,Telangana - 508204. Phone : 08683 ·_ 247039
BayyavaramVillage, Kasimkota Manda!, Visakhapamam District, Andhra Pradesh - 531031. Phone: 08924-244S50 Fax : 08924-244570
CIN : L26942TG I 98I PLC002887 GSTIN: 36AACCS8680H I ZZ
SAGAR CEMENTS L MITED
Annexure
Amalgamation/ Merger:
(a)
Name of the entity(ies) forming Jajpur
Cements
Private Sagar Cements Limited -
part of the amalgamation / Limited -JCPL
SCL
merger, details in brief such as,
(Wholly-owned Subsidiary
(Holding Company)
size, turnover etc.
Company)
Size:
(Transferor Company)
(Transferee Company)
1.5 MTPA -
Clinker
Grinding
4.5 MTPA
- Cement
Capacity
Capacity
Turnover as on 31.12.2021
Not Applicable as operations
Rs.79,831
lakhs
as on
commenced
operations
on 31.12.2021
10.1.2022 only
b)
Whether the transaction would The transaction does not fall within the Related Party
fall
within
related
party
Transaction, as clarified in General Circular No.30/2014,
transactions?
If yes, whether dt.17.7.2014 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs,
the same is done at "arms
Government of India.
length"
c)
Area
of
business
of
the SCL - Manufacture of Cement
d)
entity(ies)
JCPL -
Grinding of Clinker
In case of cash consideration - As the merger will be between the holding company and
amount
or
otherwise
share its wholly-owned subsidiary,
no cash consideration is
exchange ratio
proposed
e)
Brief
details
of change in As the merger will be between the holding company
and
shareholding pattern (if any) of
its wholly-owned subsidiary,
there will
not be any
listed entity
change in the shareholding pattern of the SCL,
Transferee Company (Merged Company)
Sagar Cements Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
