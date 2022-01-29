Log in
Sagar Cements : Amalgamation/Merger

01/29/2022 | 02:51am EST
SAGAR CEMENTS LIMITED

SCL:SEC:NSE:2021-22

29th January 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

The Secretary

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor

BSE Limited

Bandra - Kurla Complex

P J Towers

Bandra (East)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: SAGCEM

Scrip Code: 502090

Series: EQ

Dear Sir,

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with its Schedule Ill of Part A regarding proposed Merger/Amalgamation with us of one of our Wholly-owned Subsidiary Companies viz., Jajpur Cements Private Limited

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held on 28th January, 2022 has accorded their approval for merger of one of our wholly-owned subsidiary companies viz., M/s.Jajpur Cements Private Limited with Sagar Cements Limited, the Holding Company, which will be subject to further approvals as may be required from the authorities concerned.

As the above merger is essentially between the holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiary company, the scheme of merger to be proposed for the purpose will not contemplate issue of any fresh shares by Sagar Cements Limited.

Further details as required under Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015, dt.9.9.2015 issued by Securities Exchange Board of India are given in the Annexure.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Sagar Cements Limited

--...-�

R.Soundararajan

Company Secretary

I

Registered Office : Plot No. 111. Road No. I O,Jubilee Hills,Hyderabad - 500033,Telangana,India.

Phone :+91-40-23351571, 23356572 Fax: +91-40-23356573E-mail : info@sagarcements.in Website: www.sagarcements.in

Factories : Mattampally. Via Huzurnagar, Suryapet-District,Telangana - 508204. Phone : 08683 ·_ 247039

BayyavaramVillage, Kasimkota Manda!, Visakhapamam District, Andhra Pradesh - 531031. Phone: 08924-244S50 Fax : 08924-244570

CIN : L26942TG I 98I PLC002887 GSTIN: 36AACCS8680H I ZZ

SAGAR CEMENTS L MITED

Annexure

Amalgamation/ Merger:

(a)

Name of the entity(ies) forming Jajpur

Cements

Private Sagar Cements Limited -

part of the amalgamation / Limited -JCPL

SCL

merger, details in brief such as,

(Wholly-owned Subsidiary

(Holding Company)

size, turnover etc.

Company)

Size:

(Transferor Company)

(Transferee Company)

1.5 MTPA -

Clinker

Grinding 4.5 MTPA

- Cement

Capacity

Capacity

Turnover as on 31.12.2021

Not Applicable as operations

Rs.79,831

lakhs as on

commenced

operations on 31.12.2021

10.1.2022 only

b)

Whether the transaction would The transaction does not fall within the Related Party

fall

within

related

party

Transaction, as clarified in General Circular No.30/2014,

transactions? If yes, whether dt.17.7.2014 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs,

the same is done at "arms

Government of India.

length"

c)

Area

of

business of

the SCL - Manufacture of Cement

d)

entity(ies)

JCPL -

Grinding of Clinker

In case of cash consideration - As the merger will be between the holding company and

amount

or

otherwise

share its wholly-owned subsidiary,

no cash consideration is

exchange ratio

proposed

e)

Brief

details

of change in As the merger will be between the holding company

and

shareholding pattern (if any) of its wholly-owned subsidiary,

there will not be any

listed entity

change in the shareholding pattern of the SCL,

Transferee Company (Merged Company)

Registered Office: Plot No. 111, Road No.IO,Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad - 500033,Telangana, India.

Phone : +91-40-23351571, 23356572 Fax : +91-40-23356573E-mail : info@sagarcements.in Website : www.sagarcements.in

Factories : Mattampally, Via Huzurnagar, Suryapet-District,Telangana - 508204. Phone : 08683 - 247039

Bayyavaram Village, Kasimkota Mandal, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh - 53I031. Phone : 08924-244550 Fax : 08924-244570

CIN : L26942TG1981PLC002887 GSTIN : 36AACCS8680HI ZZ

Disclaimer

Sagar Cements Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 07:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
