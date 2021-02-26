Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sage Group plc    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Building Black History: How Sage is engaging its colleague base to drive Leadership and Development

02/26/2021 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Black History Month was first recognized in the United States in 1970.

And though its existence has brought awareness and recognition to the accomplishments of Black people, we know we have a long way to go before racial inequalities no longer exist in American culture.

I'm proud of Sage's commitment to evoke societal change in this space, and its accountability to facilitate tangible change in the communities where we operate. [email protected]is a key example of that.

[email protected] stands for Blacks United in Leadership and Development at Sage. BUILD is Sage's internal incubator for opportunities within technology and entrepreneurship for Black people, facilitating the changes, connections, conversations, and opportunities that matter to them specifically. [email protected]is powered by Sage employees of all ethnicities who are passionate allies to the cause and who wish to offer their support in an active way.

Given the trying times we are in today as far as racial tensions and inequalities, I see BUILD as a game-changer for equal voice and equal opportunity. The team has hosted amazing 'BUILDTalk' educational events highlighting Black History month in a variety of ways, which helps raise awareness of Black history within our colleague base. The team is also working on how to use community outreach events like hackathons to foster innovation and awareness for entrepreneurship within the Black community.

I also see BUILD as a potential vehicle to bring external knowledge from Black entrepreneurs into our internal conversations to inspire our own creativity around how we support Black entrepreneurship as a company.

As we celebrate Black History Month, I celebrate in advance the new levels of innovation that will come as a result of what BUILD is doing. We are fortunate to have leaders among our colleagues that self-organize and act as a driving force for critical education and change - and they do this on top of their 'day jobs.' Work at this level of importance requires a great deal of time and passion, and we're fortunate to have colleagues that have embraced this and want to be the change agents we need to have within our Sage community.

When you have people who lead from the front with passion and collaboration, people follow.

This article was originally published on LinkedIn. Click here to read.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 15:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAGE GROUP PLC
10:49aBUILDING BLACK HISTORY : How Sage is engaging its colleague base to drive Leader..
PU
05:05aSAGE : How to start a business with no money
PU
02/25SAGE : Unlocking the advantages of cloud technology for construction
PU
02/25SAGE : 6 features in Sage Accounting that save you time and boost productivity
PU
02/25MELISSA HEMSLEY : ‘I was terrified of doing IGTVs but it gave me a chance ..
PU
02/25PAYROLL PROCESSING : 10 key things HR managers need to do
PU
02/23WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN STARTING A SID : Top 12 FAQs answered
PU
02/22SAGE : Can the circular economy ensure supply chain resilience?
PU
02/19SAGE : issues GBP 350 million debut bond
PU
02/19SAGE : Credit Suisse Lifts Sage PT, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 857 M 2 589 M 2 589 M
Net income 2021 242 M 338 M 338 M
Net cash 2021 18,8 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 6 269 M 8 856 M 8 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 658,05 GBX
Last Close Price 572,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 94,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Lee Perkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-1.72%8 856
ORACLE CORPORATION0.02%192 245
SAP SE-4.20%149 537
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.54%43 172
HUBSPOT, INC.25.02%22 964
YONYOU NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.38%19 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ