Coronavirus financial support timeline: How you can apply and when the schemes end

Editor's note: The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021, while the coronavirus loan schemes have been extended until the end of March 2021.

The government has created many coronavirus (COVID-19) response measures to help businesses. But it can be difficult to keep track of when you need to take action.

To help you, in this article we provide a timeline, in order of dates occurring soonest - but going all the way through to 2030.

We also provide brief summaries of each scheme.

This includes updates announced in October and November 2020 relating to the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, and postponement or cancellation of other coronavirus relief schemes.

Coronavirus relief scheme end dates - at a glance

Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) : Claims for the third grant from the extended scheme are invited from 30 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. It's not yet known when applications for the fourth grant will open and close.

: Claims for the third grant from the extended scheme are invited from 30 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. It's not yet known when applications for the fourth grant will open and close. Coronavirus loan schemes : 31 March 2021 (final application date).

: 31 March 2021 (final application date). Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme Extended (CJRS) : 30 April 2021 (this is when the scheme ends for furloughing of employees; the final claim date is not yet known).

: 30 April 2021 (this is when the scheme ends for furloughing of employees; the final claim date is not yet known). VAT reduced rate for hospitality and tourism: 31 March 2021.

31 March 2021. VAT Deferral New Payment Scheme: 31 March 2022.

31 March 2022. Job Retention Bonus : The original Job Retention Bonus scheme has been cancelled. The government says a new bonus system will be announced, and it will presumably follow the end of the CJRS on 30 April 2021.

: The original Job Retention Bonus scheme has been cancelled. The government says a new bonus system will be announced, and it will presumably follow the end of the CJRS on 30 April 2021. Job Support Scheme (JSS) : The scheme potentially ends for furloughing on 30 September 2021, assuming it begins after the CJRS ends and then lasts for six months. It's not yet known when the final claim date will be.

: The scheme potentially ends for furloughing on 30 September 2021, assuming it begins after the CJRS ends and then lasts for six months. It's not yet known when the final claim date will be. Enhanced Time to Pay for Self Assessment taxpayers: January 2022 (apply before January 2021).

January 2022 (apply before January 2021). Pay As You Grow: As late as November/December 2030.

As late as November/December 2030. Tax relief for home working expenses: No end date has been mentioned.

Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS)

The original Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) ran until the end of October 2020.

It was unexpectedly extended on 22 October 2020, in a scheme referred to as the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme Grant Extension.

It was revised again in October and November 2020 as part of new measures intended to provide cover during the nationwide second lockdown.

The SEISS extension allows those who are self-employed and who use the Self Assessment income tax system to claim two additional grants, lasting three months each and running consecutively.

These are intended to augment earnings, meaning you can continue to work and still claim.

The third grant provides 80% of average monthly trading profits, capped at £7,500. It covers the period 1 October 2020 to 31 January 2021.

The fourth grant amount hasn't yet been announced but will cover the period 1 February 2021 to 30 April 2021.

End date

Claims for the third grant opened on 30 November 2020 and will close on 29 January 2021.

It's not yet known when applications will open or close for the fourth (February 2021 to April 2021) grant.

What you need to know or do

The government's SEISS website contains details of how to apply.

If you haven't claimed for a SEISS grant before (but are eligible for the grant), you'll need to provide your Self Assessment Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), your National Insurance number, and have a Government Gateway user ID and password.

Setting up a Government Gateway ID can take some time because you have to undergo identity checks. This could be several days if you have to undergo an in-person check at a Post Office. You should budget time for this.

Coronavirus loan schemes

As part of the coronavirus relief schemes, the government created several loan schemes to provide guaranteed loans at attractive interest rates. They are:

As part of the Winter Economy Plan, among a host of other measures (see Pay As You Grow, below), the loan application periods were extended and the potential to top-up existing loans to the full permissible amount was added.

End date

31 March 2021 is the date when applications for the coronavirus loans close, following an extension announced by the chancellor on 17 December 2020.

What you need to know or do

To apply for any of the loans, enquire with your existing lenders, assuming they're accredited as part of the loan scheme.

If not, you might need to approach other lenders.

Note that lenders only have a certain amount of government-guaranteed cash that they're lending as part of each loan scheme, so it's often necessary to shop around to find a deal.

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme Extended (CJRS)

One of the earlier coronavirus relief measures for business, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) concludes on 30 April 2021, after being extended several times.

The scheme allows businesses to furlough staff in response to lower demand while being able to claim back a percentage of their usual salary for the furloughed hours/days.

Initially, it only allowed full-time furloughing. But the second phase also introduced the potential for part-time furlough work patterns.

The latter months of the second phase also required businesses to contribute increasing amounts to the furlough payments.

For the period November 2020 to January 2021, you can claim 80% of furloughed salaries and need to contribute only employer National Insurance and minimum auto-enrolment pension contributions.

In January 2021, the amount of the grant will be reviewed by the government, and businesses may be invited to contribute to the 80%, as they did in August, September and October 2020.

The JRS will effectively be superseded by the Job Support Scheme (JSS) - see below.

End date

30 April 2021. This is the final date for which employees can be furloughed.

The final claim date for the CJRS has not yet been made public. We'll update this blog when it's known.

What you need to know or do

Bearing in mind the work pattern you agree with the employee must last a minimum of seven calendar days, this means 30 April 2021 should be the final day for a furlough work pattern begun on or before 24 April 2021.

You cannot start a furlough work pattern after this date.

You should then make your final claim before the deadline yet to be announced by the government.

Remember that, to make a claim, you'll need to provide supporting documentation, such as details of each furloughed employee, or a spreadsheet listing them.

VAT reduced rate for hospitality and tourism

As part of the initial coronavirus relief measures, the government reduced the VAT rate classification for certain goods and services within the hospitality and tourism industry.

This meant businesses could apply a reduced 5% rate of VAT to supplies of food and non-alcoholic drinks consumed on their premises, or hot takeaway food/non-alcoholic drink, and to holiday accommodation.

In the Winter Economy Plan, the government extended the deadline for this measure.

End date

31 March 2021.

What you need to know or do

If your business is eligible, you'll most likely already be applying the reduced VAT rate.

You should prepare for the arrival of the deadline, which might involve updating menus or signage to reflect increased pricing, adjusting receipt printing/invoicing systems, and making changes in your accounting.

If in doubt about how the temporary VAT rate classification should be reverted in your accounting software, speak to your accountant, tax expert or software vendor via its support helpline well ahead of time.

VAT Deferral New Payment Scheme

As part of the initial coronavirus relief measures, the government allowed VAT-registered businesses to defer their VAT due for the March to June 2020 period.

The payment could be delayed until March 2021 but in the Winter Economy Plan, the chancellor announced this payment could now be spread across the 2021/22 financial year.

End date

31 March 2022, although you'll need to apply before this date.

What you need to know or do

HMRC says it will create a website for applications in early 2021. Check its guidance page for updates.

At that point, you may need to set up a new direct debit to make the payments, as directed.

Job Retention Bonus

If you made use of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (JRS; see above) to furlough employees, the government originally said businesses could claim a £1,000 one-off bonus for each employee who works continuously for you between November 2020 and January 2021.

This has now been cancelled, with the government advising that it will 'redeploy a retention incentive at the right time'.

The original bonus scheme had three key rules that may or may not be carried forward to the new bonus scheme:

You couldn't have started redundancy procedures with the employee.

Employees needed to have been earning an average of at least £520 in each month between certain months before the bonus could be claimed.

You needed to have reported all payments made to the employee for the above months before the bonus claim to HMRC through a Full Payment Submission, via the Real Time Information (RTI) system.

End date

The dates for the new bonus are unknown, but it's likely to follow the end of the CJRS.

What you need to know or do

The government will announce details of a website where you can claim closer to the date above. We'll update this blog when we know more.

Job Support Scheme (JSS)

Under the Job Support Scheme (JSS), the government contributes to, or even pays the majority of salaries between a period that'll probably be April 2021 - September 2021, although we don't yet know for sure.

The scheme was due to start in November 2020, but was postponed.

The JSS will apply to businesses affected by coronavirus.

As with the earlier Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, you will pay the employees and subsequently claim the money from the government. You won't be able to commence redundancy procedures against employees if you wish to claim for them.

There will essentially be two variants of the JSS: Open and Closed.

The easiest way to think about the two schemes is that if a business remains open, it can claim under the Open scheme.

Meanwhile, if it must close, it can claim under the Closed scheme - although businesses that have not been able to open since the original lockdown restrictions happened cannot claim under either scheme.

The open and closed rules are strictly based on any orders to close premises as a direct result of coronavirus restrictions set by one or more of the four governments.

Job Support Scheme (Open): Employees will have to work a minimum of 20% of their usual hours, for which you'll pay them as usual. You can ask them to stay at home for any proportion of the rest of their usual work hours because of reduced demand within your business. For this period, the government will pay up to 61.67% of the employee's usual pay (capped at £1,541.75), and you're expected to contribute at least 5% (capped at a £125 contribution). You'll also pay Class 1 National Insurance contributions (NICs) and auto-enrolment pension contributions.

Employees will have to work a minimum of 20% of their usual hours, for which you'll pay them as usual. You can ask them to stay at home for any proportion of the rest of their usual work hours because of reduced demand within your business. For this period, the government will pay up to 61.67% of the employee's usual pay (capped at £1,541.75), and you're expected to contribute at least 5% (capped at a £125 contribution). You'll also pay Class 1 National Insurance contributions (NICs) and auto-enrolment pension contributions. Job Support Scheme (Closed): If your business is ordered to close as a direct result of coronavirus restrictions set by one or more of the four governments, and your employees are sent home, you will be able to claim two-thirds of their salaries (up to the cap of £2,100 per employee, per month). Again, you pay Class 1 NICs and auto-enrolment pension contributions.

Under both schemes, the minimum working arrangement must be seven calendar days.

In other words, under JSS (Open), the part-time working arrangement must last a minimum of seven days.

Under the JSS (Closed) scheme, the employee has to be sent home for a minimum of seven days because the business is closed for at least that period.

End date

31 October 2021 is when the scheme is likely to end but we've yet to hear when the scheme start date will be. The final claim date has not yet been announced either.

Monitor the government's webpage for details closer to the time.

What you need to know or do

You'll need to make claims for the JSS once the government website for the scheme is up and running. We don't know when this will be.

Claims will be made in arrears, based on the payroll you've run (for which an RTI update must've been sent to HMRC), and payments are made the following month.

If you haven't already used the Job Retention Scheme, you may need to adjust worker contracts to allow for part-time working or furloughing, and might need to implement a timesheet system to ensure accuracy of data.

Enhanced Time to Pay for Self Assessment taxpayers

Previously, the government allowed people who use Self Assessment to defer any payment due in July 2020 until January 2021.

However, it's now possible to pay this bill, plus January 2021's tax bill, across 12 months using HMRC's existing Time To Pay facility.

End date

January 2022 is when you'll make the final payment, but you'll need to apply before January 2021.

What you need to know or do

Contact HMRC's Self Assessment Payment Problems helpline and request a Time To Pay plan, as per the Winter Economy Plan announcement.

Do this as soon as possible so the scheme can be set up in time.

Pay As You Grow

The government announced the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) as part of its initial coronavirus relief measures.

In addition to the extension for applications mentioned above, the government is letting businesses switch to interest-only payments for periods of up to six months.

Perhaps more importantly, it's also extending its backing of loans for up to 10 years, meaning businesses can choose to repay the loan over that period.

End date

As late as November/December 2030, if you are granted a loan on the application deadline.

What you need to know or do

As mentioned earlier, to apply for a BBLS, you should initially enquire with your existing lenders, assuming they're accredited as part of the scheme. If they're not, you'll need to approach other lenders.

If you wish to extend the loan for the 10-year period, contact the lender to discuss this.

Note that the use of Pay As You Grow will not affect your business' credit rating.

Tax relief for home working expenses

Those who were forced to work from home because of coronavirus can claim tax relief for additional household costs.

Claims such as this have always been possible for home workers, even before the coronavirus outbreak.

In normal years, the tax relief could only be claimed if your employer required you to work from home - if your contract of employment stated that you were home-based, for example.

However, due to the coronavirus disruption, and the temporary move by many businesses to require home working, this relief can now be used by those who've had to work from home because of the disruption that was brought to their usual workplace.

In addition, for the tax year 2020/21 only, HMRC has made a concession that taxpayers can claim a full year's relief (52 weeks) even if they were only required to work from home for as little as one day.

In normal years, relief can only be claimed for the actual number of whole weeks worked at home.

Employees who are working from home can claim the actual costs for the dedicated space they use for their work.

Calculating this can be complex.

To simplify the claim process, HMRC has published a working from home value, which it permits workers to use as the costs for working from home without needing to do any calculations or provide evidence of actual costs.

The allowance that can be claimed without further evidence was raised to £6 per week from 6 April 2020, compared to £4 a week in previous years.

If you decide to claim for actual costs, you can claim for the likes of additional costs in your utility bills, household insurance, and phone calls necessitated by home working.

Unfortunately, you can't claim for things you would be paying in any event, such as mortgage/rent, or for your broadband connection.

Additionally, if you've bought equipment specifically to facilitate home working then you may be able to claim them as business expenses in the usual way on your Self Assessment tax return.

You can claim for the home working tax relief in two ways:

Using a flat rate of £6 a week from 6 April 2020, which is calculated based on your rate of tax. For example, if you're a basic rate taxpayer, you can claim 20% of this - £1.20 per week. Claiming this way means you don't need to provide evidence of the extra costs.

For example, if you're a basic rate taxpayer, you can claim 20% of this - £1.20 per week. Claiming this way means you don't need to provide evidence of the extra costs. For the exact amount of extra costs. But you'll need to keep the paperwork and submit a Self Assessment claim (such as receipts, bills or contracts).

End date

There is currently no end date for the extension to the scheme to cover forced home-working because of coronavirus.

What you need to know or do

You can claim the relief using your Self Assessment tax return.

If you don't complete a Self Assessment form - for example, you're employed full time via PAYE - you can still claim via the government's website, which launched on 1 October 2020.

This will adjust your tax code, meaning you receive the relief as a reduction in the tax you pay each via PAYE each month.

Conclusion on coronavirus support

The administrative requirements of utilising coronavirus relief schemes can be an additional burden for businesses to contend with. But making note of the dates above in your calendar will help.

Remember to add calendar reminders a few weeks beforehand too, so you have plenty of time to prepare where necessary.

