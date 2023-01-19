Hellman & Friedman weighs options for Italy's TeamSystem -sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hellman & Friedman (H&F)
is weighing options for its Italian cloud software maker
TeamSystem, a business which could be valued at several billion
euros, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Evercore is advising California-based financial investor H&F
on a possible transaction and in recent weeks has been sounding
out potential investors for a minority stake, the sources said.
Private equity investors are showing interest in TeamSystem,
which may also attract sovereign wealth funds, they said.
Hellman & Friedman is likely to begin a formal sales process
next month, they added.
Hellman & Friedman acquired TeamSystem in 2016 and in 2021
moved the company from one of its funds to another. TeamSystem's
management reinvested in the company as part of the 2021
transaction, and private-equity firm Hg held a minority stake.
Hellman & Friedman declined to comment. Hg, Evercore and
TeamSystem did not immediately return requests for comment.
TeamSystem, which was founded in 1979, generated revenue of
545 million euros in 2021, while posting adjusted core earnings
of around 235 million euros, according to company results on its
website.
The business provides accounting, payroll, and business
management software for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software providers
benefitted during the pandemic when businesses were forced to
bolster their technology, while Italy's electronic invoice
legislation also spurred TeamSystem's revenue growth.
Based on a valuation similar to A2Mac1, which Providence
Equity Partners acquired last year, TeamSystem could be worth
more than 20 times its expected core earnings of 300 million
euros for 2023, one of the people said. While a decision on its
valuation is still in flux, that could mean more than 6 billion
euros including debt, the person said.
Wider peers including London-listed Sage and
Germany's SAP would be comparable in terms of core
earnings multiples in a sale, an industry banker said. Sage is
trading at 15.93x EV/EBITDA over the next 12 months, while SAP
is trading at 14.27x EV/EBITDA over the same period.
H&F, which manages $85 billion of assets, closed its tenth
fund in 2021 with $24.4 billion of committed capital. German car
marketplace AutoScout24 and payments firm Nexi are among its
other investments in Europe.
A minority sale of TeamSystem would help H&F show investors
its track record should it seek to raise a new fund, one of the
people said.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt, Amy-Jo Crowley
in London, Elisa Anzolin in Milan and Chiara Elisei in London,
editing by Elisa Martinuzzi, Kirsten Donovan)