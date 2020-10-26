Job Support Scheme: How it works and what it means for your payroll

The Job Support Scheme (JSS) was announced in September 2020 as part of the Winter Economy Plan. This was a response from the chancellor to the continuation of coronavirus (COVID-19) disruption within businesses.

We published an article about the Winter Economy Plan at that time.

Here, we take a look in detail at the JSS and, in particular, the expansion announced in October 2020 that provides grants for businesses forced to close because of coronavirus restrictions.

This article covers the following topics:

What is the Job Support Scheme?

Job Support Scheme: Basic rules to follow

How the Job Support Scheme (Open): How it works

Job Support Scheme (Closed)

Additional government support

Key dates for the Job Support Scheme

What the Job Support Scheme means for your payroll

How to apply for the scheme

What is the Job Support Scheme?

The JSS is a grant from the government that aims to partially pay the salary of employees who are working reduced hours (or no hours) because of coronavirus disruption as part of a short-time working arrangement.

It's effectively a successor to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (JRS), which ends for employees at the end of October 2020.

Its goal is to avoid unemployment via redundancy for jobs that should be viable in the long term.

There are two elements to the Job Support Scheme, referred to as JSS (Open) and JSS (Closed).

JSS (Open) was announced in September 2020 as part of the wider Winter Economy Plan, although it was revised in the latter part of October 2020. As the name suggests, it can be used by businesses able to remain open during coronavirus restrictions set by one or more of the four governments in the UK.

JSS (Closed) was announced in mid-October 2020 as an expansion to the scheme to assist businesses forced to shut down due to local coronavirus restrictions imposed by one of the four UK governments.

In both schemes, the employer needs to fund the employer's National Insurance and auto-enrolment pension costs for the employee (unless your employees have opted out).

The JSS lasts for six months as of 1 November 2020. It will be reviewed again in January 2021, at which point the conditions and grant amount might be adjusted.

Job Support Scheme: Basic rules to follow

To claim for an employee under either JSS scheme, they must have been paid and included in a Real-Time Information (RTI) update to HMRC on or before 11.59pm on 23 September 2020. Although if an employee left your employment after 23 September 2020 but was subsequently rehired then you can claim for them.

But there's no need for the employee to have already been part of the Job Retention Scheme, and you can cycle employees on and off the JSS to suit your business needs.

However, the working arrangement for the employee must cover a minimum period of seven continuous calendar days.

As with the JRS, you'll pay the employee's salary and then claim the grant from the government, with the same requirement of needing to run a UK PAYE payroll and have a UK bank account.

Unlike the JRS, you can only claim the JSS grant in arrears and it's paid the following month.

You can simultaneously make Open and Closed claims. Here's an example of where that might be required.

A restaurant might be forced to close but is still able to offer a takeaway service.

The front-of-house staff are unable to work and so can be claimed for under JSS (Closed).

However, the kitchen staff are able to work albeit with less demand, so are forced to work reduced hours. These staff can be claimed for under JSS (Open).

Notably, you can't make a claim in both schemes for the same person in a single claim, but that person could switch between schemes in alternate claims.

Making both Open and Closed claims in the above way might be most sensible from an auditing point of view and is also simpler overall compared to making a single claim for both schemes.

Job Support Scheme (Open): How it works

According the revised rules announced on 22 October 2020, the JSS (Open) component of the JSS now allows you to claim a grant from the government to cover an employee's usual salary for hours not worked because of reduced demand in your business, provided they work a minimum of 20% of their usual working time.

However, as an employer, you're also required to contribute.

Effectively, the end result is that you pay the employee for their time worked, and then contribute 5% of their salary for the hours not worked (your minimum 5% contribution is capped at £125 per month but as an employer you can top this up if you want to). The government contributes 61.67% towards this part of their salary, capped at £1,541.75 per month.

This will ensure the employee receives at least 73% of pay for working 20% of their usual hours, providing they don't earn over the £1,541.75 cap.

Job Support Scheme (Closed)

In October 2020, the government announced an expansion to the Job Support Scheme to support businesses that are required to close due to coronavirus restrictions. This is referred to as JSS (Closed).

For businesses that are ordered by one of the UK's four governments to close, the grant will be expanded to cover two-thirds of an employee's usual pay up to the cap of £2,100 per employee, per month.

The employer still needs to pay the employer's National Insurance and auto-enrolment costs (unless your employees have opted out).

Notably, JSS (Closed) does not include support for businesses required to close by public health authorities due to specific workplace outbreaks, or businesses that have been ordered to close for reasons other than due to local or national restrictions.

The JSS (Closed) rules vary compared to JSS (Open) in other ways.

For example, JSS (Closed) only covers employees who have been 'instructed to and cease work in eligible premises' - and who therefore can't work for the employer, regardless of the employer's wishes.

As mentioned above, the minimum period for which work must cease for each employee is seven consecutive days, and claims must not overlap.

Additional government support

In addition to the Job Support Scheme, the government has announced further financial support available to businesses.

The first are cash grants of up to £2,100 per month, intended primarily for hospitality, accommodation and leisure businesses in 'high' COVID alert-level areas (also known as tier-2 areas, if in England).

As with previous coronavirus grants, these are administered by local authorities, which will also decide in this instance the criteria for handing out the grant money. However, the government suggests the following likely outcomes based on the rateable value of a business:

£15,000 rateable value: £934 grant per month

£15,000+ but below £51,000 rateable value: £1,400 per month

£51,000 and over rateable value: £2,100 per month

There will also be a small amount of additional money available for businesses affected by being in a 'high' COVID alert-level area but who don't fall into the categories mentioned above.

To apply for grants, enquire with your local authority.

In addition to the above, the terms of the Local Restrictions Support Grant (which will be administered by local authorities in England) have changed, meaning businesses will be able to receive up to £3,000 for each month they're closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

But payment eligibility for the Local Restrictions Support Grant is changing, with the grant being available from two weeks of businesses being closed instead of three.

For the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, they'll have access to an additional £1.3bn towards their guaranteed funding for 2020-21, which can be used for schemes similar to the support grant in England.

Key dates for the Job Support Scheme

There are several key dates for the Job Support Scheme (and for the end of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme) to be aware of:

22 October 2020

An initial and unexpected revision of the JSS (Open) rules was announced, as reflected in our summaries above.

1 November 2020

The date from which the JSS grants apply. You'll be able to claim for hours/days for which employees are working reduced (or zero) hours as a result of coronavirus from this date.

1 December 2020

The first date that you can put in a JSS grant claim.

8 December 2020

This is the date by which HMRC has said the JSS registration and claim website will be available for employers.

January 2021

At some point this month, the JSS (both Open and Closed elements) will be once again reviewed and possibly revised by the government. Additional measures or restrictions may be put in place.

31 January 2021

If you have employees who were furloughed under the original Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, who were paid in excess of the minimum income threshold and are still employed at this date (that is, not within a contractual or statutory notice period), you can claim the £1,000 Job Retention Bonus.

The bonus must be claimed between 15 February 2021 and 31 March 2021.

30 April 2021

This is the announced end date for the JSS scheme to help fund viable jobs.

HMRC has not yet announced the last date for claiming a JSS grant, so it would be wise to monitor for announcements and ensure you claim any grants quickly upon the end of the scheme.

What the Job Support Scheme means for your payroll

Those running a payroll have a number of things to take into account. The following are a few key examples.

Understand the Job Support Scheme

Managers and employees are likely to approach you for information about how the JSS applies to them, their payslips, and their teams.

It's vital you understand how the scheme operates, and how it applies to payroll processes.

The government is likely to release detailed information including worked examples. We'll update this blog as more information becomes available.

Notification and contracts

If you haven't used the earlier JRS and intend to use the JSS, it might be necessary to give written notification to your employees about changes to working hours or pay rates.

If the employee's contract doesn't permit part-time or shift working, you may need to adjust it ahead of time.

Gather information

You might need to implement a timesheet system, so you know when employees are working in the business.

Employees who were previously working on a full-time basis might need education on how to complete a timesheet.

Note that it's fraudulent to claim a JSS grant for times when an employee was working. And you'll also need to prove the employee has worked at least 33% of hours under the original JSS rules.

So it's vital to have 100% accurate information, and also helpful to retain this evidence, so you can prove to HMRC the actual hours worked by each employee.

Make JSS claims

Before you can claim under JSS, you must have completed the payroll (including sending the RTI data to HMRC).

The JSS must be based on the actual payroll details, and if claiming under the original JSS rules, also based on actual hours worked/not worked.

How to apply for the scheme

The JSS grant can be claimed just like the JRS, which is to say, you claim in arrears once the payroll has been run and salaries paid to employees.

The claim will be made via a website created by the government, which isn't yet available. We'll update this blog when it is.

Conclusion on the Job Support Scheme

The Job Support Scheme delivers help for businesses when they need it most, but also brings with it additional complexities compared to the existing JRS and other coronavirus measures from the government.

Reading up on the scheme's requirements and limitations as soon as possible will put you in the best position to proceed when the scheme becomes available.

Editor's note: This article was first published on 20 October 2020 and has been updated for relevance.