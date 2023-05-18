Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sage Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:15:47 2023-05-18 am EDT
842.80 GBX    0.00%
05:00aMitchells & Butlers raised to 'buy'; M&S cut
AN
04:27aLondon shares rise in wake of Wall Street
MS
05/17Sage : Top-line growth, sales & marketing efficiency
Alphavalue
Mitchells & Butlers raised to 'buy'; M&S cut

05/18/2023 | 05:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Jefferies raises Sage price target to 980 (950) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Sage price target to 860 (780) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises JD Sports Fashion target to 215 (210) pence - 'overweight'

----------

DZ Bank cuts fair value for Vodafone to 75 (80) pence - 'sell'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC cuts Watches of Switzerland price target to 1,050 (1,100) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Panmure reinitiates Howden Joinery with 'hold' - price target 747 pence

----------

CitiGroup cuts Marks & Spencer to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 170 (175) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Mitchells & Butlers to 'buy' (hold) - price target 270 (170) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Genuit price target to 408 (386) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Helios Towers price target to 168 (175) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Future price target to 2,040 (2,510) pence - 'overweight'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Berenberg cuts 888 Holdings price target to 190 (220) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Gym Group price target to 180 (220) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC starts Advanced Medical Solutions with 'sector perform' - price target 285 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 161 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
Net income 2023 293 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2023 549 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,3x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 8 596 M 10 725 M 10 725 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 574
Free-Float 91,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 842,80 GBX
Average target price 872,81 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duff Independent Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC13.04%10 725
ORACLE CORPORATION20.20%265 256
SAP SE26.92%153 790
SERVICENOW, INC.26.95%95 399
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.64%41 168
HUBSPOT, INC.64.10%23 552
