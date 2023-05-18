Mitchells & Butlers raised to 'buy'; M&S cut

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Jefferies raises Sage price target to 980 (950) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Sage price target to 860 (780) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises JD Sports Fashion target to 215 (210) pence - 'overweight'

----------

DZ Bank cuts fair value for Vodafone to 75 (80) pence - 'sell'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC cuts Watches of Switzerland price target to 1,050 (1,100) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Panmure reinitiates Howden Joinery with 'hold' - price target 747 pence

----------

CitiGroup cuts Marks & Spencer to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 170 (175) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Mitchells & Butlers to 'buy' (hold) - price target 270 (170) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Genuit price target to 408 (386) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Helios Towers price target to 168 (175) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Future price target to 2,040 (2,510) pence - 'overweight'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Berenberg cuts 888 Holdings price target to 190 (220) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Gym Group price target to 180 (220) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC starts Advanced Medical Solutions with 'sector perform' - price target 285 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.