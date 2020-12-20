Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sage Group plc    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sage : 7 must-read books to help you prep for 2021

12/20/2020 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the Sage Book Club series business experts share their top must-read books to help you prep your business, and yourself, for the new year.

What business lessons did 2020 teach you?

'Everyone was faced with challenges this year,' Garrett Wagner shared during our recent Twitter chat. 'We learned that adapting and evolving is something that should never be kicked down the road.'

Rieva Lesonsky agreed, '[2020 taught us] to be better prepared for emergencies and disasters. To always have a back-up plan. To be flexible and creative and be able to pivot.'

Here are seven must-read business books our experts recommended to help you better prepare for 2021 and beyond.

1. Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg

Recommended by L. Gary Boomer, Visionary and Strategist of Boomer Consulting.

Tiny Habits encourages you to forget daunting goals and to set tiny habits to make real change.

2. The Plan as You Go Business Plan by Tim Berry

Recommended by Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends

This book simplifies the business planning process and reveals how to create a business plan that grows with your business.

3. The New Rules of Marketing and PR by David Meerman Scott

Recommended by Tripp Braden, Growth and Development Strategist, Strategic Performance Partners

'2021 will be all about marketing your business in an authentic and personal way,' explained Tripp. The New Rules of Marketing and PR is 'my favorite book on this topic and will help make 2021 your best year ever.'

4. Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz

Recommended by Nicole Davis, CPA and Founder, Butler-Davis Tax and Accounting

This classic book provides a prescription for thinking and acting that leads to quantifiable results. 'Business owners need to amp up the positivity within after this challenging year,' advised Nicole. 'This book focuses on the mind-body connection to achieving outer success.'

5. The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday

Recommended by Lyndon Johnson, Founder of Think Different[ly]

This book draws on the philosophy of the Stoics to guide you in every situation, showing that obstacles can create new and better paths.

6. My Friend Fear: Finding Magic in the Unknown by Meera Lee Patel

Recommended by Laurie McCabe, Co-Founder of SMB Group

Is fear simply opportunity in disguise? 'Many business books are kind of dry, but this one is a good read - and helps you channel fear into opportunity,' Laurie shared.

7. The Innovator's DNA by Jeff Dyer

Recommended by Garrett Wagner, Host of the Entrepreneurial CPA Show

'This book is all about the characteristics, traits, and skills of truly disruptive innovators who transform a job or entire industry,' explained Garrett. 'In order to progress in 2021, we have to be ready to take drastic steps to change our mindset, mentality, and approach to how we do business. This book is the perfect way to start your new year off with a fresh mind.'

Do you have a book recommendation? Share it with us in the comments.

Sage Advice offers actionable wisdom and insights to help you start, grow, and lead your business. Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest articles delivered right to your inbox.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:14:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAGE GROUP PLC
03:15pCUSTOMER SUCCESS : How Marathon Medical pivoted its supply chain to help patient..
PU
03:15pSAGE : 7 must-read books to help you prep for 2021
PU
03:15pSAGE : Named a Top 50 Company for Culture and Women in Third-Party Survey
PU
03:15pSAGE : Partner Cloud provides flexible path to the cloud for medium businesses
PU
03:15pCORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME FAQ : What it means for employers
PU
03:15pJOB SUPPORT SCHEME : How it would work and what it means for your payroll
PU
03:15pSAGE : How Sage is helping small businesses thrive in a post-Brexit world
PU
03:15pSAGE : How to manage the finance function at a non-profit organisation
PU
03:15pSAGE : Why keeping good financial records is important for non-profit organisati..
PU
03:15pDEFERRED AND SIMPLIFIED CUSTOMS DECL : What businesses need to do
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 2 526 M 2 526 M
Net income 2021 243 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2021 11,8 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 6 424 M 8 668 M 8 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 648,37 GBX
Last Close Price 587,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-21.58%8 668
ORACLE CORPORATION22.80%191 539
SAP SE-13.35%151 835
SERVICENOW INC.100.28%110 287
INTUIT INC.45.12%104 928
DOCUSIGN, INC.225.19%44 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ