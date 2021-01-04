Log in
SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
Sage : Accounting Today Honors Three Sage Leaders on Its 2020 List of the 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting'

01/04/2021 | 02:04pm EST
ATLANTA - Dec. 17, 2020 - Sage(FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced three Sage leaders have been named to Accounting Today's 2020 list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

This annual listing identifies the thought leaders, change-makers, regulators, and other leaders who are shaping the accounting profession. Representing more than any other software vendor, the three Sage colleagues making the list were Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct; Ed Kless, senior director of partner development and strategy for Sage; and Kevin Cumley, senior director of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program.

Taylor Macdonaldis responsible for managing the Sage Intacct Value Added Reseller (VAR) and CPA channel initiatives. Taylor has more than 30 years of experience building and operating some of the largest and most successful channel programs in the world for financial and ERP providers. This is the 17th time Taylor was recognized on the Accounting Today Top 100 list. He was praised by Accounting Today for his role helping large firms build and expand consulting practices built around outsourced accounting, reselling, and software implementation - offerings that are some of the profession's fastest growing.

Ed Klesshas been with Sage for more than 17 years and serves as senior director of partner development and strategy. Ed hosts the Sage Thought Leadership Podcastwhich offers business and leadership thinking for entrepreneurial organizations and co-hosts The Soul of Enterprisewith Ron Baker, who also made the list. Ed was recognized by Accounting Today for being a writer, speaker, and all-around thought leader-specifically noting 'Kless makes it his job to introduce the profession to new ideas and new ways of thinking about what they do, and why.'

Kevin Cumleyheads up the Sage Intacct Accountants Program where he is responsible for managing the outsourced accounting and BPO channel. Kevin has over 30 years of experience in the accounting profession building and running successful ERP businesses, and is recognized as a leading expert in client accounting services (CAS) using cloud financial solutions. Accounting Today praised him for being a respected figure in accounting technology and helping to create a vision for how to structure, deliver, and manage outsourced accounting services. They specifically noted 'with CAS transforming countless practices, his influence is only bound to grow.'

Other notable people that made this year's list were Erik Asgeirsson, CEO of CPA.com; Joseph Biden, U.S. President-elect; Jay Clayton, Chairman of the SEC; Kevin Dancey, CEO of IFAC; and Richard Jones, Chairman of FASB.

To learn more about the Sage Partner Program, please visit https://www.sage.com/en-us/partners/. For details on the Sage Intacct Partner Program, please visit https://www.sageintacct.com/partners.

Media contact:

Peter Olson
[email protected]
408-878-0951

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ or www.sageintacct.com.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 19:03:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
