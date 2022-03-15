Log in
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/15 12:27:26 pm
668.2 GBX   -0.71%
12:02pSAGE : Foundation match funds donations to support Ukraine relief efforts
PU
08:54aBarclays Trims Sage PT, Keeps Underweight Recommendation
MT
08:52aBUSINESS MODEL CANVAS : How to use the 1 page business plan
PU
Sage : Foundation match funds donations to support Ukraine relief efforts

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Newcastle, 14 March - Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has expanded its match funding programme to support the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine.

Via Sage Foundation, Sage will now match fund donations from partners, customers and even friends and family of Sage colleagues.

It doesn't matter who you are, if you would like to donate to one of Sage Foundation's front-line charity partners, Sage Foundation will match your donation up to £50,000 - doubling the impact you can make - with a commitment to match fund up to £300,000 in total. For your donation to be match funded donate via: https://www.sage.com/giving

The £300,000 match funding is in addition to Sage's colleague match funding programme and the £350,000 already donated by Sage to its non profit partners on the front line of this crisis:

  • United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (The UN Refugee Agency) who are coordinating the overall refugee response.
  • Polish Humanitarian Action who are supporting the critical refugee effort at the Polish border where the UN is predicting the largest projected refugee population; and
  • The UK Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal which brings together 15 leading aid charities responding to the crisis. Every pound donated by the UK public will be matched by the UK Government through its UK Aid Match scheme up to the value of £20 million.

Matching with Partners

Sage Partners can also access a Ukraine Crisis Sage Partner Matchfund, making it easy for members of Sage Foundation partner programme to double their donations. Sage Partners who are not yet Sage Foundation partners can sign up by contacting Will Kaufman.

Amanda Cusdin, Chief People Officer, Sage: "Words can't adequately express how we all feel watching the suffering in Ukraine and the loss of innocent human lives. Through Sage Foundation match funding we hope to help any human moved by the suffering of another to make the biggest impact possible with their donations and - in turn - build support for our front-line partners. Our thoughts and hearts remain with the people of Ukraine."

This fundraising campaign will initially run from 9 March to 8 April.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
