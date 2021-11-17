Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sage Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 11/16 05:30:00 pm
733.1000 GBX   -2.15%
02:35aSage posts 10% drop in operating profit after investing in cloud
RE
02:21aSage Group FY21 Earnings, Revenue Fall Amid Focus On Growing Cloud Revenues
MT
02:17aSAGE : Full Year 2021 Factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sage : Full Year 2021 Factsheet

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY21 Investor factsheet

Overview and financial performance

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

Meet the team

Steve Hare

Jonathan Howell

CEO

CFO

Investment case

High quality recurring revenue

8% growth in ARR to £1.7bn, with 92% recurring revenue

Strategic investment to drive growth 19.3% organic operating margin

Strong free cash flow

Underlying cash conversion of 126%

Robust balance sheet

£1.2bn of cash and available liquidity

Total addressable market

  • Sage's total addressable market is worth $38bn including 67m businesses
  • Market is growing by 6% per year, with cloud spend increasing by 12%

$38bn

$40bn

+12%

$21bn

$24bn

Cloud

+6%

Total market growth

$17bn

$16bn

Cloud

On-premise

2022

2023

Source: Company estimate

based on external sources

Our global reach

Sage serves millions of customers around the world:

Northern Europe

UK & Ireland

North America

USA

22%

International

39%

Canada

of revenue

France

39%

of revenue

Iberia

of revenue

Central Europe

Africa & APAC

Revenue categories

In FY21 Sage achieved organic total revenue of £1,778m:

  • Recurring revenue of £1,637m, including software subscription and other recurring revenue (i.e. maintenance & support from on-plan customers)
  • Other revenue of £141m, mainly professional services and licences
  • Over time, subscription will continue to grow within the revenue mix, while other revenue will continue to decline, in line with our strategy

Software

+3.1%

£1,778m

+11%

£1,116m

£1,242m

subscription

+5%

Recurring

revenue

Other

£437m

-10%

70%

£395m

recurring

Other

£172m

£141m

-18%

Subscription

revenue

FY20

FY21

penetration

Portfolio view of recurring revenue

  • Sage Business Cloud is a portfolio of unified cloud native and cloud connected solutions for small and mid-sized businesses
  • Sage continues to migrate existing customers and attract new customers to Sage Business Cloud, which added £162m of revenue in FY21 (+19%)
  • Management are focused on value creation paths for 'Non-Sage Business Cloud' products and solutions

£1,637m

+5.4%

+35%

£286m

Cloud

£212m

+19%

native

Sage

Cloud

£623m

£712m

+14%

Business

Cloud

connected

To be

£547m

£489m

-10%

migrated

67%

Non-SBC

£172m

£150m

-12%

H1 20

H1 21

Sage Business

Cloud Penetration

Financial performance

FY21

FY20

Growth

Organic recurring revenue

£1,637m

£1,553m

+5%

Organic total revenue

£1,778m

£1,725m

+3%

Organic operating profit

£343m

£380m

-10%

Organic operating margin %

19.3%

22.0%

-2.7 ppts

FY22 Guidance

Recurring revenue growth

In the region of 8% to 9%

Other revenue

To continue to decline, in line with strategy

Organic operating margin

Expected to trend upwards in FY22 and

beyond, as we focus on scaling the Group

Sage Investor Relations | www.sage.com/investors | investor.relations@sage.com

FY21 Investor factsheet

Strategic framework for growth

Sage's purpose

To knock down barriers so everyone can thrive

Sage's ambition

To be the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses

Strategic priorities

Scale Sage

Expand

Build the

Medium

small

Scale the

Learn and

Intacct

beyond

business

network

disrupt

financials

engine

Accelerate the expansion of

Broaden the value

Create a scalable digital

Increase participation in

Build innovative solutions

Sage Intacct in existing and

proposition for mid-sized

'engine' to acquire and serve

Sage's digital network and

underpinned by a culture of

new markets

businesses

small business customers

accelerate the network effect

continuous learning and disruption

Sage Business Cloud portfolio

Sage's cloud native and cloud connected solutions enable customers to be more productive, resilient and flexible. Sage is innovating to enrich these solutions, connecting organisations with their customers, suppliers, accountants, regulatory bodies, employees and banks - providing cloud- based services over a digital network.

Cloud

Cloud Native

Connected

Accounting & Financials

People &

Payroll

Medium

Small

Sage Service Fabric

How Sage builds ARR

  • Sage increased ARR by 8% to £1.7bn in FY21
  • Sage seeks to attract new customers to Sage Business Cloud, deliver increased value to existing customers and minimise churn

Opening ARR1

100%

£1.56bn

Churn

Migration and Expansion

Existing customers

Renewal by value

99%

£1.54bn

New customer acquisition2

New customers

Closing ARR

108%

£1.68bn

  1. Annualised Recurring Revenue as at 30 September 2020
  2. New customer acquisition includes reactivations

Sage's digital network

Our ambition is to be the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses, delivering an integrated experience of digital and human connections. Sage's network facilitates the smooth flow of work and money between organisations and everyone they need to connect with.

Strategic flywheel: driving innovation & growth

Attracting more customers to the digital network means more network activity

and therefore more data. Through artificial intelligence and machineStrategiclearning,

Sales &

R&D and

this powersthe insights we need to build more innovative andPartnershipscompelling

Marketing

Innovation

customer experiences, whichin turn attracts more customers. and M&A

Customerbenefitsof

Sage'sdigital network

  • Efficiency- digitalservicesthat automateworkflows and interactionsbetween businesses
  • Businessoutcomes- helping customersovercomechallenges and gain better insights
  • Trust - throughverifieddigital identitiesand a sharedledger

Capital allocation priorities

1

Organic investment

2

M&A

3

Maintain the dividend in

4

Consider returning

real terms

surplus capital

We target a broad range of 1.0x - 2.0x net debt to EBITDA over the medium term, with flexibility to move outside this range as business needs require

Sage Investor Relations | www.sage.com/investors | investor.relations@sage.com

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAGE GROUP PLC
02:35aSage posts 10% drop in operating profit after investing in cloud
RE
02:21aSage Group FY21 Earnings, Revenue Fall Amid Focus On Growing Cloud Revenues
MT
02:17aSAGE : Full Year 2021 Factsheet
PU
02:17aSAGE : Full Year 2021 Press Release
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (SGE.L) SAGE GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP1.78B
MT
11/16SAGE : How to get your small business finances in shape
PU
11/16SAGE : 4 steps to help small business owners make the most of their time
PU
11/15SAGE : Everything you need to know about machine learning in HR
PU
11/15Sage Sessions X3 kicks off in Orlando with focus on empowering customers and partners t..
AQ
11/15SAGE : 5 manufacturing challenges solved by moving to cloud technology
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAGE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 848 M 2 484 M 2 484 M
Net income 2021 246 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 7 679 M 10 317 M 10 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 749,20 GBX
Average target price 712,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duff Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Lee Perkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC25.26%10 317
ORACLE CORPORATION47.80%257 021
SAP SE17.38%168 057
SERVICENOW, INC.25.82%135 828
DOCUSIGN, INC.20.44%51 877
HUBSPOT, INC.109.87%39 313