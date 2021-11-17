Sage : Full Year 2021 Factsheet

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.
Investment case
High quality recurring revenue
8% growth in ARR to £1.7bn, with 92% recurring revenue
Strategic investment to drive growth 19.3% organic operating margin
Strong free cash flow
Underlying cash conversion of 126%
Robust balance sheet
£1.2bn of cash and available liquidity
Total addressable market
Sage's total addressable market is worth $38bn including 67m businesses
Market is growing by 6% per year, with cloud spend increasing by 12%
$38bn
$40bn
+12%
$21bn
$24bn
Cloud
+6%
Total market growth
$17bn
$16bn
Cloud
On-premise
2022
2023
Source: Company estimate
based on external sources
Our global reach
Sage serves millions of customers around the world:
Northern Europe
UK & Ireland
North America
USA
22%
International
39%
Canada
of revenue
France
39%
of revenue
Iberia
of revenue
Central Europe
Africa & APAC
Revenue categories
In FY21 Sage achieved organic total revenue of £1,778m:
Recurring revenue of£1,637m, including software subscription and other recurring revenue (i.e. maintenance & support from on-plan customers)
Other revenue of£141m, mainly professional services and licences
Over time, subscription will continue to grow within the revenue mix, while other revenue will continue to decline, in line with our strategy
Software
+3.1%
£1,778m
+11%
£1,116m
£1,242m
subscription
+5%
Recurring
revenue
Other
£437m
-10%
70%
£395m
recurring
Other
£172m
£141m
-18%
Subscription
revenue
FY20
FY21
penetration
Portfolio view of recurring revenue
Sage Business Cloud is a portfolio of unified cloud native and cloud connected solutions for small and mid-sized businesses
Sage continues to migrate existing customers and attract new customers to Sage Business Cloud, which added £162m of revenue in FY21 (+19%)
Management are focused on value creation paths for 'Non-Sage Business Cloud' products and solutions
To be the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses
Strategic priorities
Scale Sage
Expand
Build the
Medium
small
Scale the
Learn and
Intacct
beyond
business
network
disrupt
financials
engine
Accelerate the expansion of
Broaden the value
Create a scalable digital
Increase participation in
Build innovative solutions
Sage Intacct in existing and
proposition for mid-sized
'engine' to acquire and serve
Sage's digital network and
underpinned by a culture of
new markets
businesses
small business customers
accelerate the network effect
continuous learning and disruption
Sage Business Cloud portfolio
Sage's cloud native and cloud connected solutions enable customers to be more productive, resilient and flexible. Sage is innovating to enrich these solutions, connecting organisations with their customers, suppliers, accountants, regulatory bodies, employees and banks - providing cloud- based services over a digital network.
Cloud
Cloud Native
Connected
Accounting & Financials
People &
Payroll
Medium
Small
Sage Service Fabric
How Sage builds ARR
Sage increased ARR by8% to £1.7bn in FY21
Sage seeks to attract new customers to Sage Business Cloud, deliver increased value to existing customers and minimise churn
Opening ARR1
100%
£1.56bn
Churn
Migration and Expansion
Existing customers
Renewal by value
99%
£1.54bn
New customer acquisition2
New customers
Closing ARR
108%
£1.68bn
Annualised Recurring Revenue as at 30 September 2020
New customer acquisition includes reactivations
Sage's digital network
Our ambition is to be the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses, delivering an integrated experience of digital and human connections. Sage's network facilitates the smooth flow of work and money between organisations and everyone they need to connect with.
Strategic flywheel: driving innovation & growth
Attracting more customers to the digital network means more network activity
and therefore more data. Through artificial intelligence and machineStrategiclearning,
Sales &
R&D and
this powersthe insights we need to build more innovative andPartnershipscompelling
Marketing
Innovation
customer experiences, whichin turn attracts more customers. and M&A
Customerbenefitsof
Sage'sdigital network
Efficiency- digitalservicesthat automateworkflows and interactionsbetween businesses
Businessoutcomes- helping customersovercomechallenges and gain better insights
Trust - throughverifieddigital identitiesand a sharedledger
Capital allocation priorities
1
Organic investment
2
M&A
3
Maintain the dividend in
4
Consider returning
real terms
surplus capital
We target a broad range of 1.0x - 2.0x net debt to EBITDA over the medium term, with flexibility to move outside this range as business needs require
