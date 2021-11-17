Sage : Full Year 2021 Press Release

The Sage Group plc audited results for the year ended 30 September 2021

Overall, the Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity, which represents products in or with a clear pathway to Sage Business Cloud, has performed well with recurring revenue growth of 8%.

The Non-Sage Business Cloud portfolio comprises products for which management does not envisage a path to Sage Business Cloud. The revenue decline in this portfolio is in line with expectations and reflects the strategy to focus on solutions with a direct pathway to Sage Business Cloud.

ARR growth

Sage's ARR increased by 8% to £1,680m (FY20: £1,560m), accelerating in the second half of the year across all our regions, reflecting strong levels of growth balanced between new and existing customers .

This was underpinned by particularly strong cloud native ARR growth of 44% to £347m (FY20: £240m), driven by a good performance across our cloud native portfolio including strong new customer acquisition for Sage Intacct and Sage Accounting, together with migrations principally to Sage HR and to Sage Partner Cloud. In total, Sage added £140m of ARR through new customer acquisition (including reactivations) during the year (FY20: £90m), through an improving customer proposition supported by increased sales and marketing spend.

Across the Group, existing customer renewal rates have been strong, with customer churn slightly below pre- Covid levels. Renewal rate by value of 99% is in line with FY20 and reflects a strong performance in customer add-ons during the second half , together with a continued focus on customer retention.

Progress in strategic execution

At our FY20 results we set out a number of strategic priorities to accelerate the execution of our strategy. Our progress against these priorities is outlined below.

Growing in our target markets

In Northern Europe, we continue to make progress in cloud native solutions for small businesses. By improving the customer experience and investing in sales and marketing, new customer additions for Sage Accounting increased by 80% in FY21, while for Sage Payroll they doubled, supported by a strong attach rate to Sage Accounting. Sage HR also enjoyed strong growth through migrations and new customer wins.

In North America, momentum in solutions for mid-sized businesses strengthened during the year, particularly in Sage Intacct, driven by product enhancements, sales and marketing investment, and broader distribution. Across the Group, we added more than 2,000 new Sage Intacct customers, an increase of over 50% compared to FY20. Retention rates across the Sage 50 and Sage 200 product franchises have also remained strong.

In our newly created International segment, growth has centred around cloud connected products, together with a significant contribution from cloud native, including Sage Partner Cloud, X3 Cloud and Sage Intacct. Leveraging our global scale, we've recently introduced new cloud native solutions in these markets, and further launches are planned to drive growth across the region.

Investing to accelerate growth

Our sales and marketing investment has been focused on growing digital marketing spend and enhancing our sales capacity and capability. We have also invested in the Sage brand, helping to attract new audiences to Sage solutions. The "Boss It" campaign has continued to spur strong demand for our sma ll business solutions in the UK, and was also launched in other markets including South Africa and Canada, driving increases in website visitors and online conversion.

Our investment in product development (R&D) has focused on driving innovation including developing the Sage Business Cloud digital network, enriching our cloud solutions, and enhancing our artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities: