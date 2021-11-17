Sage : Full Year 2021 Press Release

The Sage Group plc audited results for the year ended 30 September 2021
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Accelerating growth driven by continued strategic progress
Strategic investment driving growth and significant acceleration in new customer acquisition
- Organic recurring revenue growth of 5.4%, driven by growth in Sage Business Cloud of 19%
Organic operating margin of 19.3%, in line with guidance
Sustained strong cash generation, with underlying cash conversion of 126%
ARR growth of 7.7%, underpinned by cloud native ARR growth of 44%
FY22 organic recurring revenue growth expected to be in the region of 8% to 9%
Refreshed strategic framework to reflect Sage's evolving strategic priorit ies
Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)1
FY21
FY202
Change
Organic Financial APMs
Organic Total Revenue
£1,778m
£1,725m
+3%
Organic Recurring Revenue
£1,637m
£1,553m
+5%
Organic Operating Profit
£343m
£380m
-10%
% Organic Operating Profit Margin
19.3%
22.0%
-2.7 ppts
Underlying Financial APMs
EBITDA
£443m
£486m
-9%
Underlying Operating Profit
£358m
£400m
-11%
% Underlying Operating Profit Margin
19.4%
21.6%
-2.2 ppts
Underlying Basic EPS
23.09p
26.74p
-14%
Underlying Cash Conversion
126%
123%
+3 ppts
KPIs
Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR)
£1,680m
£1,560m
+8%
Renewal Rate by Value
99%
99%
-
% Subscription Penetration
70%
65%
+5 ppts
% Sage Business Cloud Penetration
67%
60%
+7 ppts
Statutory Measures
FY21
FY20
% Change
Revenue
£1,846m
£1,903m
-3%
Operating Profit
£373m
£404m
-8%
% Operating Profit Margin
20.2%
21.3%
-1.1 ppts
Basic EPS (p)
26.33p
28.38p
-7%
Dividend Per Share (p)
17.68p
17.25p
+2.5%
Please note that tables may not cast and change percentages may not calculate precisely due to rounding.
Commenting on the results, CEO Steve Hare said:
"Sage delivered a strong performance in FY21. We achieved recurring revenue growth ahead of our initial expectations and ended the year with real momentum, supported by our strategic investment in sales, marketing and innovation. Our cloud native solutions have performed particularly well, as more new customers choose Sage to take care of their accounting, people and payroll processes - removing friction, delivering business insights, and giving them a competitive edge. I would like to thank our colleagues and partners, whose hard work and commitment has helped deliver a successful year.
"Having reshaped and invested significantly in the Group over the last three years, we are now foc used on growing the business in absolute terms, both organically and through acquisitions. The small and mid-sized businesses that power the global economy are adopting digital solutions at a faster rate than ever before, and through our trusted technology and human approach, Sage is well positioned to support them. I am confident that, through our refreshed strategic framework, we will deliver further sustainable growth, driving the success of Sage now and in the long term."
Please see Appendix 1 for guidance o n the usage and definitions of the Alternative Performance Measures.
Organic revenue and operating profit for FY20 have been restated to aid comparability with FY21. The definition of organic measures can be found in Appendix 1 with a full reconciliation of organic, underlying and statutory measures on page 8. Unless otherwise specified, all references to revenue, profit and margins are on an organic basis.
1
The Sage Group plc audited results for the year ended 30 September 2021
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Financial highlights
Organic recurring revenue increased by 5% to £1,637m, underpinned by Sage Business Cloud growth of 19% to £997m. Organic total revenue grew by 3% to £1,778m.
Organic operating profit of £343m represents a margin of 19.3% (FY20: 22.0%). This reflects our planned strategic investment to accelerate growth across Sage Business Cloud , with a focus on cloud native solutions, as set out in our FY20 results announcement.
Statutory operating profit reduced to £373m (FY20: £404m), principally reflecting the additional strategic
investment, with non-recurring net gains of £55m (FY20: £46m) driven by disposals.
Strong underlying cash conversion of 126% (FY20: 123%) reflects continued growth in subscription revenue and sustained improvements in working capital, including strength in receivables collection.
Robust balance sheet, with c. £1.2bn of cash and available liquidity (comprising £567m of cash and cash equivalents, and £669m of undrawn facilities), and net debt to EBITDA of 0.6x.
Final dividend up 2.7% to 11.63p, in line with our dividend policy, taking the full year dividend to 17.68p.
Strategic and operational highlights
Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) up 8% to £1,680m (FY20: £1,560m), with growth accelerating significantly in the second half across all regions.
Cloud native ARR increased by 44% to £347m (FY20: £240m), driven by growth from new customers and supported by migrations from cloud connected and desktop products.
£140m of ARR added through new customer acquisition (including reactivations), up from £90m in FY20.
Renewal by value of 99% is in line with FY20, and reflects a strong performance in customer add -ons in the second half, together with a continued focus on customer retention.
Sage Business Cloud penetration increased to 67% (FY20: 60%), enabling more customers to connect to
Sage's cloud services and ecosystem via the digital network.
Delivered against our FY21 strategic priorities for growth:
Accelerated growth in solutions for mid-sized businesses, particularly Sage Intacct, both in North America and globally.
Built significant momentum in cloud native solutions for small businesses in Northern Europe.
Cloud connected portfolio continues to perform well, led by the International region.
Completed disposals of businesses in Poland, Asia and Australia, and announced an agreement for the disposal of Sage's business in Switzerland, increasing focus on core geographies.
Outlook
We expect to achieve organic recurring revenue growth in the region of 8% to 9% in FY22, driven by continuing strength in Sage Business Cloud, and in cloud native revenues in particular. We also expect other revenue (SSRS & processing) to continue to decline, in line with our strategy . Consistent with previous guidance, organic operating margin is expected to trend upwards in FY22 and beyond, as we now focus on scaling the Group.
About Sage
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.
Enquiries: Sage: +44 (0) 7900 046714
Finsbury Glover
+44 (0) 20 7251 3801
Hering:
James Sandford, Investor Relations
Conor McClafferty
Amy Lawson, Corporate PR
Amanda Healy
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 8.30am UK time. The webcast can be accessed live, and subsequently as a replay, via www.sage.com/investors. Participants may also dial in by calling +44 (0) 20 7192 8338, using pin code 5495161.
2
The Sage Group plc audited results for the year ended 30 September 2021
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Business Review
Sage began FY21 amid the uncertainties of the Covid pandemic, with a commitment to accelerate growth across Sage Business Cloud, increase our strategic investment in sales, marketing and innovation, and continue to embed SaaS capabilities and culture throughout the organisation. This approach built on the strong foundations created through our consistent focus on strategic execution, and led to a strong performance for the year.
Overview of results
In FY21 the Group achieved organic recurring revenue growth of 5% to £1,637m, and organic total revenue growth of 3% to £1,778m. The increase in recurring revenue was underpinned by a 19% rise in Sage Business Cloud revenue to £997m, reflecting strength from new customer acquisition together with continued progress in migrating existing customers from desktop to cloud solutions.
Our focus on growing cloud revenues has resulted in Sage Business Cloud penetration increasing to 67%, up 7 percentage points compared to FY20. We have also continued to grow software subscription revenues, leading to a rise in subscription penetration of 5 percentage points to 70%.
As a result of the continuing evolution of the business mix, 92% of the Group's organic total revenue is now recurring, up from 90% in FY20.
Portfolio View of Revenue
Organic Revenue by Portfolio3
Recurring
Total
FY21
FY20
Growth
FY21
FY20
Growth
£m
£m
%
£m
£m
%
Cloud native4
£286m
£212m
+35%
£299m
£224m
+33%
Cloud connected5
£711m
£623m
+14%
£724m
£636m
+14%
Sage Business Cloud
£997m
£835m
+19%
£1,023m
£860m
+19%
Products with potential to migrate
£490m
£546m
-10%
£574m
£654m
-12%
Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity6
£1,487m
£1,381m
+8%
£1,597m
£1,514m
+5%
Non-Sage Business Cloud7
£150m
£172m
-12%
£181m
£211m
-14%
Organic Total Revenue
£1,637m
£1,553m
+5%
£1,778m
£1,725m
+3%
Sage Business Cloud Penetration
67%
60%
The portfolio view provides a breakdown of Sage's organic revenue by strategic product portfolio. Our principal focus is to grow Sage Business Cloud, by acquiring new customers and migrating existing customers to Sage's cloud native and cloud connected solutions. All customers within Sage Business Cloud are able to connect to Sage's digital network of cloud services, leading to deeper customer relationships and higher lifetime values.
Recurring revenue from cloud native solutions grew by 35% in FY21 to £286m, driven by Sage Intacct together with other solutions including Sage Accounting and Sage People, primarily through new customer acquisition. Cloud native growth has also been driven by migrations principally to Sage HR, our HR management software for small customers, and to Sage Partner Cloud, our managed cloud solution for mid-sized customers.
The increase in cloud connected recurring revenue of 14% to £711m reflects growth in both the Sage 50 and Sage 200 franchises. This has been driven by the migration of existing customers, predominantly in International, as well as further growth from new customers acquired in the period.
The revenue portfolio breakdown is provided as supplementary informationto illustrate the differences in the evolution and compositionof key parts of our product portfolio. These portfolios do not represent Operating Segments as defined under IFRS 8.
Revenue from subscription customers using products thatare partof Sage's strategic future product portfolio, wherethat product runs in a cloud-based environment enabling customers to access full,updated functionality at any time,from any location, over theInternet.
Revenue from subscription customers using products that are part of Sage's strategic futureproductportfolio, where that product is normally deployed on-premise, and for which a substantial part of the valueproposition is linked to functionality delivered in or through the cloud.
Revenuefrom customers using products that are part of, or that management believe have a clear pathway to, SageBusiness Cloud.
Revenue from customers usingproducts for which management does notcurrently envisage a path to SageBusiness Cloud, either because the product addresses a segment outside Sage's core focus, or due to the complexity and expense involved in a migration.
3
The Sage Group plc audited results for the year ended 30 September 2021
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Overall, the Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity, which represents products in or with a clear pathway to Sage Business Cloud, has performed well with recurring revenue growth of 8%.
The Non-Sage Business Cloud portfolio comprises products for which management does not envisage a path to Sage Business Cloud. The revenue decline in this portfolio is in line with expectations and reflects the strategy to focus on solutions with a direct pathway to Sage Business Cloud.
ARR growth
Sage's ARR increased by 8% to £1,680m (FY20: £1,560m), accelerating in the second half of the year across all our regions, reflecting strong levels of growth balanced between new and existing customers .
This was underpinned by particularly strong cloud native ARR growth of 44% to £347m (FY20: £240m), driven by a good performance across our cloud native portfolio including strong new customer acquisition for Sage Intacct and Sage Accounting, together with migrations principally to Sage HR and to Sage Partner Cloud. In total, Sage added £140m of ARR through new customer acquisition (including reactivations) during the year (FY20: £90m), through an improving customer proposition supported by increased sales and marketing spend.
Across the Group, existing customer renewal rates have been strong, with customer churn slightly below pre- Covid levels. Renewal rate by value of 99% is in line with FY20 and reflects a strong performance in customer add-ons during the second half , together with a continued focus on customer retention.
Progress in strategic execution
At our FY20 results we set out a number of strategic priorities to accelerate the execution of our strategy. Our progress against these priorities is outlined below.
Growing in our target markets
In Northern Europe, we continue to make progress in cloud native solutions for small businesses. By improving the customer experience and investing in sales and marketing, new customer additions for Sage Accounting increased by 80% in FY21, while for Sage Payroll they doubled, supported by a strong attach rate to Sage Accounting. Sage HR also enjoyed strong growth through migrations and new customer wins.
In North America, momentum in solutions for mid-sized businesses strengthened during the year, particularly in Sage Intacct, driven by product enhancements, sales and marketing investment, and broader distribution. Across the Group, we added more than 2,000 new Sage Intacct customers, an increase of over 50% compared to FY20. Retention rates across the Sage 50 and Sage 200 product franchises have also remained strong.
In our newly created International segment, growth has centred around cloud connected products, together with a significant contribution from cloud native, including Sage Partner Cloud, X3 Cloud and Sage Intacct. Leveraging our global scale, we've recently introduced new cloud native solutions in these markets, and further launches are planned to drive growth across the region.
Investing to accelerate growth
Our sales and marketing investment has been focused on growing digital marketing spend and enhancing our sales capacity and capability. We have also invested in the Sage brand, helping to attract new audiences to Sage solutions. The "Boss It" campaign has continued to spur strong demand for our sma ll business solutions in the UK, and was also launched in other markets including South Africa and Canada, driving increases in website visitors and online conversion.
Our investment in product development (R&D) has focused on driving innovation including developing the Sage Business Cloud digital network, enriching our cloud solutions, and enhancing our artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities:
We've invested in the Service Fabric, our microservices architecture, to support the deployment of new cloud services, where we have seen a significant increase in customer engagement.
We've enhanced our cloud banking and e-invoicing services, and we launched a new automated tax determination service that processed over 7 million transactions on its first day.
We've continued to grow our team of data scientists and AI engineers and expand our machine -learning infrastructure, investing in innovative solutions such as the General Ledger Outlier Detection tool, Sage Intelligent Time, and a new predictive absence management tool.
We are working in partnership with Tide to provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with a combined banking and accounting product, connecting Tide members to Sage's new accounting and compliance as a service (ACaaS) platform.
4
The Sage Group plc audited results for the year ended 30 September 2021
Wednesday 17 November 2021
We've invested in how we serve accountants, acquiring GoProposal, a cloud native client onboarding solution, and we will launch a new cloud native practice management solution in the UK shortly.
We've also invested in a number of complementary businesses including BrightPearl, an eCommerce solutions provider, and CountingUp, a mobile-based banking and accounting startup.
Additionally, Sage Intacct was recognised as a Visionary by Gartner in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites, and it achieved the highest product score in the Core Financials for Lower Midsize Enterprises Use Case, for the fifth consecutive year.
Colleagues
Management is committed to further embedding SaaS capabilities, based on an innovative and high - performing culture. During the year, new customer-centric programmes were introduced for all colleagues. These include our '10x Innovation' programme which trains colleagues in design thinking methodology and helps to instil a culture of customer-centred innovation and experimentation across the Group.
We continue to prioritise all forms of colleague wellbeing, to shape our culture, create a more inclusive environment, and develop sustainable high performance. During the year we launched our Flexible Human Work initiative. Co-created with our colleagues, this framework sets out the future of work at Sage and empowers teams to experiment with how, when and where colleagues work.
In September we achieved our highest colleague NPS score to date, and have made progress across other key measures of colleague engagement - including further awards received from organisations such as Glassdoor and Comparably - showing that colleagues recognise our focus in this area.
Sustainability and society
Sage plays a key role in supporting the small and mid -sized businesses (SMBs) that form the backbone of economies around the world, helping to bring prosperity to their owners and staff, and to the communities in which they operate. In June, Sage launched its 'sustainability and society' strategy, aiming to support a new generation of diverse and sustainable businesses, tackle societal and economic inequality, and play its part in the race to net zero carbon.
Key initiatives include partnering with social enterprise MyKindaFuture to provide mentoring and training for disadvantaged people in the UK in starting their own business, with non-profit lending platform Kiva to improve financial inclusion in communities around the world that f ind it hard to start or grow businesses, and with the Institute of Engineering and Technology to deliver a STEM skills education programme to young people in deprived communities.
Sage has also pledged to help protect the planet by achieving net zero emissions by 2040, and halving its carbon emissions by 2030, across Scopes 1, 2 and 3. In addition, Sage recently launched its online Sustainability Hub, providing SMBs with expertise and advice on how to reduce their carbon impact.
These initiatives build on the longstanding work of the Sage Foundation which celebrated its fifth birthday this year. Over this period, we have built an action-oriented volunteering programme, with colleagues, their families and partners giving over 22,000 volunteering days to our communities and the environment across all of our markets in FY21.
Simplifying the business
During the year, we completed the disposals of Sage's businesses in Poland, Asia and Australia, as previously announced. We also announced an agreement to sell Sage's business in Switzerland; this transaction is expected to complete during the first half of FY22. Both Sage's business in Switzerland and its South African payroll outsourcing business remained held for sale at the end of FY21. Sage's disposal programme is now largely complete, resulting in a simplified Group structure, with management and capital resources now focused on fewer, larger geographies.
In addition, in September Sage announced an organisational restructuring to further simplify and streamline our operations, including the removal of around 800 roles. We expect to fully reinvest the resulting cost savings in areas that are key to Sage's long-term success including customer experience and brand, technology and innovation, and AI and data. Associated one-off restructuring costs of £67m have been recognised in FY21.
Refreshed strategic framework
Looking ahead to FY22, we have refreshed our strategic framework to reflect the Group's evolving priorities. Our purpose is to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, recognising that as Sage removes friction
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sage Group plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.