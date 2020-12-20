Sage : Named a Top 50 Company for Culture and Women in Third-Party Survey

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020- Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, is commended as a Top 50 large company for Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Women by Comparably. The awards are based on anonymous employee feedback on Comparably.com over the past 12 months.





Comparably rankings are compiled from 10 million employee ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The results were determined based on a combination of questions in core culture metrics ranging from compensation, leadership, teams, and work environment to outlook, professional development, work-life balance, and perks & benefits. For the Best Companies for Women, the survey included metrics from compensation and leadership to work environment and professional development opportunities.





'These accolades demonstrate exactly what we aim to provide colleagues at Sage: a diverse, inclusive and motivating culture they can be proud of. These awards are especially meaningful as they are a result of our own colleagues' votes and thus are a direct reflection of their views of our culture and inclusiveness,' says Nancy Harris, EVP and Managing Director, Sage North America. 'Building a strong culture is a team effort. Through employee engagement surveys and Colleague Success Networks, we get invaluable feedback that helps us make meaningful, sustained changes focused on making Sage a great place to work. We couldn't do it without the feedback from our colleagues.'





Sage was also recently named on the Forbes' World's Best Employerlist, which surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or region. Additionally, Glassdoorrecognized Steve Hare, CEO of Sage, as the highest rated CEO in the UK during COVID-19.





Sage is actively recruiting in a variety of roles across North America. To learn more about the open opportunities, please visit the Sage career site, or visit our Comparably profile page here.





