Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sage Group plc    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sage : Partner Cloud provides flexible path to the cloud for medium businesses

12/20/2020 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 - Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, today announces the Sage Partner Cloud Program in the U.S. and Canada. The program enables partners to deploy and customize their customers' Sage 100 and Sage 300 products online, which supports them on their journey to the cloud, at a pace that suits them and their business.

Sage Partner Cloud will optimize Sage customers' ability to work remotely while controlling costs, on both a short- and long-term basis. It is especially useful as a digital solution for businesses that are re-evaluating the ways in which they manage in the COVID-19 economy.

Sage Partner Cloud allows our partners to deploy Sage 100 and Sage 300 more quickly on the Microsoft Azure cloud, enabling them to fully tailor the deployment and manage ISV add-ons to meet the customer's unique needs.

Sage Partner Cloud provides key benefits:

  • Flexibility: Sage partners can provide integrations with other applications and customizations to create bespoke business management solutions that support their exact needs.
  • Security: Sage customers can have confidence that their data is protected via Microsoft Azure security, which is reputable and reliable.
  • Time savings: Sage Partner Cloud, leveraging the Sage Provisioning Portal, automates the deployment of Sage 100 and Sage 300 in the cloud, creating less disruption and saving time as customers transition along the digital journey.
  • Cost effectiveness: Customers can continue to use Sage 100 and Sage 300 products, reducing training and project costs as well as avoiding business disruption.

'Today more than ever, the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and access business-critical information is imperative,' says Nancy Harris, executive vice president and managing director, Sage North America. 'The Sage Partner Cloud program lets customers migrate to the cloud on their terms, at their pace, on the Sage Business Management Solution they know and trust.'

'More and more, I see businesses moving away from servers and infrastructure limitations, as new generations of business leaders are looking for creative and new ways to move to the cloud. For most of my Sage 100 and Sage 300 customers who are already using Office 365, the Sage Partner Cloud Program is the next step toward digital transformation,' said Koray Ozturk, Chief Technology Officer, Kerr Consulting, and Sage Business Partner. 'As a Sage Business Partner, I see the Sage Partner Cloud Program benefitting partners and customers by providing uniformity, better control and a path forward that will enable business continuity in a way that helps us save time and money.'

Sage Partner Cloud is powered by the Sage Provisioning Portal, a web portal that provides a one-stop shop for the administration of a partner's hosted customer base, dramatically simplifying the administrative overhead.

Sage Partner Cloud and the Provisioning Portal will be available in other markets in coming months.

Media contact:

Ally Edge
+1 678.641.8213
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:14:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAGE GROUP PLC
03:15pCUSTOMER SUCCESS : How Marathon Medical pivoted its supply chain to help patient..
PU
03:15pSAGE : 7 must-read books to help you prep for 2021
PU
03:15pSAGE : Named a Top 50 Company for Culture and Women in Third-Party Survey
PU
03:15pSAGE : Partner Cloud provides flexible path to the cloud for medium businesses
PU
03:15pCORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME FAQ : What it means for employers
PU
03:15pJOB SUPPORT SCHEME : How it would work and what it means for your payroll
PU
03:15pSAGE : How Sage is helping small businesses thrive in a post-Brexit world
PU
03:15pSAGE : How to manage the finance function at a non-profit organisation
PU
03:15pSAGE : Why keeping good financial records is important for non-profit organisati..
PU
03:15pDEFERRED AND SIMPLIFIED CUSTOMS DECL : What businesses need to do
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 2 526 M 2 526 M
Net income 2021 243 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2021 11,8 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 6 424 M 8 668 M 8 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 648,37 GBX
Last Close Price 587,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-21.58%8 668
ORACLE CORPORATION22.80%191 539
SAP SE-13.35%151 835
SERVICENOW INC.100.28%110 287
INTUIT INC.45.12%104 928
DOCUSIGN, INC.225.19%44 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ