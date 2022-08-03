Sage : Q3 2022 Presentation Transcript

Sage Group plc Q3 Trading Update Tuesday, 2nd August 2022

In terms of macro, it's very much, you know, as we've said in the release. That performance that we have seen gives us confidence to raise guidance towards the top end of the range of 8-9%, and just to confirm that, at this stage, we have not seen any impact from the macroeconomic environment on our business. So in terms of, you know, upsell and cross- sell, NCA and migrations, those are continuing at the same type of trend and same type of performance that we've seen for much of the year. We are mindful of the outlook, we've given very clear guidance for the full year, and, clearly, as we move through Q4 and into Q1 we'll continue to monitor the performance of the business and update you at the year-end.

Adam Wood: Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Varun Rajwanshi (J.P. Morgan): Hi, morning. Thanks for letting me on. I just have one question on your cost base. Can you comment on the progression of your strategic investments - in go-to-market, developing new products, etc. - into the second half? And with the macro deteriorating, how would you think about striking a balance between investments and protecting your margin as we look into next year? Thank you.

Jonathan Howell: Yes. In terms of the investment programme, as you know we've reallocated considerable spend to product, R&D and also marketing. That has continued and that is, I think, you know, being demonstrated by the strong growth that we're seeing in cloud native in particular, where for the nine months to date we've seen a 42% growth in recurring revenue, and cloud connected, which is also growing at 12%. And so those are our core product sets, and the growth that you're seeing is being driven by the additional investment.

And I think, just on that, we - you know, we've got a very good product set now across North America and UK/I, but we're now rolling out cloud-native products across the international region. And if you just look back over the last nine to 12 months or so: France, we've got Sage Intacct manufacturing, you know, one of our premier cloud-native products released; Spain, Sage Accounting; Germany, Sage HR, you know, which has been very successful in Northern Europe and North America; and France, we've just launched Sage Active. So that investment is continuing and continuing at pace.

In terms of, sort of, margin, you know, as you know we entered this financial year reporting a margin of 19.3% for FY21. Our guidance was that during the course of FY22 and beyond we would see that margin trend upwards. We've repeated that guidance at Q1 in the first half stage and now at Q3, and we feel confident that we will achieve that margin guidance for FY22. And I note that analyst consensus is around 20% and we feel comfortable with that.

Looking further ahead to FY23, our target is to continue to increase the margin. We will monitor that carefully and, all things being equal, that's very much our target, but we will have to continue to monitor the performance of the business.

Varun Rajwanshi: Right, thanks for the colour.

