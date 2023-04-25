Sage and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Announce Launch of MLB All-Star Game Sweepstakes

Sage will reward one winner with a VIP experience which includes a meet and greet with Ripken at the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® presented by Mastercard

ATLANTA and TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses is partnering with Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr to extend its Out of Office (#SageOOO) campaign by launching the Sage MLB All-Star Game Sweepstakes, where one winner and three (3) guests will win an unforgettable VIP experience.



Continuing the celebration of Sage’s first year as the Official Finance Software Partner of Major League Baseball, the Sage MLB All-Star Game Sweepstakes will reward one winner with a VIP experience at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

The winner will receive:

Four (4) tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on July 11, 2023 at T-Mobile Park

A meet-and-greet with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. at the All-Star festivities

Travel and lodging accommodations for the game

Concession vouchers

Sage-branded gear

“We are thrilled to see Sage’s sponsorship of Major League Baseball continue to come to life for both Sage and baseball fans across North America,” Aziz Benmalek, President of Sage North America, said. “By offering an experience like no other, this signature MLB event will create lasting memories for baseball fans and their families for many years to come.”

Sage introduced the #SageOOO campaign in the lead up to up to MLB Opening Day presented by Chevrolet, by partnering with 19-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and Hall-of-Famer, Cal Ripken Jr. to surprise several Sage customer CFOs and their employees from across North America with a day off from work and a VIP Opening Day experience. Ripken holds the record for playing in an incredible 2,632 consecutive MLB games earning him the ‘Iron Man’ title, was known for being the consummate professional and team player. The spirit of the #SageOOO for Opening Day was to reward members of the Sage community who display those same qualities, and now, with the Sage MLB All-Star Game Sweepstakes, Sage is extending a similar opportunity to the broader MLB fan community.

"I’m excited to continue my partnership with Sage on another unique and really fun fan experience,” Ripken said. “MLB All-Star Week has always been one of my favorite parts of the season. It's a terrific showcase for our sport and a memorable few days for the fans. Thanks to Sage, a lucky fan and their guests will have the chance to enjoy the Midsummer Classic in person. I have been fortunate to have played in 19 All-Star Games and have taken in many others as a fan. Working with Sage to provide this experience for a few fellow baseball fans is something I’m really looking forward to!"

To enter the Sage MLB All-Star Game Sweepstakes visit SageAllStar2023.

Sage is in the first year of a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball, the company’s first North American sports partnership. The pairing aims to enhance the in-game experience for fans by offering a suite of integrations with insights and analysis focused on pitching decisions and managerial insights. In addition, Sage will be the presenting sponsor of the new Pitcher Power Rankings and Leaderboards, which will live on MLB’s digital platforms.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/.

