Energean PLC - London-based hydrocarbon exploration and production company, focused on natural gas, with operations in Israel, Egypt, Italy, Greece, Croatia and the UK - Director Martin Houston buys 8,500 shares at GBP9.59 each, worth GBP81,480, in London on Friday last week.

Sage Group PLC - enterprise software company based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England - Chief People Officer Amanda Cusdin sells 43,000 shares at GBP11.71 each, worth GBP503,357, in London on Tuesday. Cusdin is now interested in 126,809 shares.

Ecora Resources PLC - South and North America-focused royalty and streaming company - Chief Executive Officer Marc Lafleche buys 57,900 shares at 89.01 pence each, worth GBP51,537, in London. The shares were bought on Friday last week and Monday this week.

CT Private Equity Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investment trust for private equity assets - Board member Craig Armour buys 12,000 shares at GBP4.74 each, worth GBP56,928, in London on Tuesday.

