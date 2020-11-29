Sage : expands its small business marketplace with a new selection of apps

London, 12 November 2020 - Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, has today announced five new strategic partnerships that will help small businesses and their accountants stay in control of their business. As a result of the partnerships, the five new and innovative apps, fully integrated with Sage Accounting, will allow small businesses to get compliant, stay organised, get paid fast, gain full visibility of cash flow, and engage their employees.

In this challenging economic climate, small businesses, and their accountants, are navigating a complex landscape of support measures and restrictions while managing their businesses on a day-to-day basis. Sage and its app development partners have come together to offer integrated solutions that empower Sage customers to manage processes across finance and people with confidence.

The apps are made available to customers via Sage's carefully curated marketplace of functionality-rich native cloud apps that address specific industry needs.

The new partner-developed apps include:

Tradify - An all-in-one job management solution built for small trade and service-based businesses that offers a smart scheduler, real-time tracking with GPS and quick quoting.

A2X - Fully automated e-commerce accounting for Shopify. A2X streamlines back-office processes and unlocks new opportunities in e-commerce.

Joiin - A simple and powerful app that enables the creation of consolidated financial, sales and KPI reports.

simPro - End to end business management software solution offering full operational visibility and connectivity for field service businesses specialising in service, project and maintenance work.

AccountancyManager - A multi-award-winning onboarding and practice management software built by accountants, for accountants. Trusted by thousands of practices, AccountancyManager automates the admin involved in running an accountancy practice, from onboarding and invoicing to internal time management and chasing clients.

'In a world where remote working has become the new normal, small businesses and accountants require cloud solutions that enable them to operate in a digital world. Sage offers a complete Small Business Cloud Solution across finance, payroll and HR which no other provider can match. With our partners, we deliver a broader set of capabilities through their digital apps that unlock new insights, automate processes and enable complete job management, allowing them to focus on protecting their business in the current climate,' said Neal Watkins, EVP Small Business, Sage.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the integrations between new apps and Sage Accounting over the coming months. The launch is part of a wider effort to bring the very best accounting and fintech apps to Sage customers via the Marketplace.

'Businesses developing their online channels has been one of the defining themes of 2020. Growing volumes of ecommerce sales present their own accounting challenges, and with this partnership between Sage Accounting and A2X, UK businesses and their accountants will have a ready-to-go integrated cloud accounting solution for their ecommerce channels,' said Paul Grey, A2X Founder.

To learn more about the Apps currently available on the Sage marketplace, click here.

