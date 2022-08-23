Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sage Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:09 2022-08-23 am EDT
715.80 GBX   -2.85%
Sage extends partnership with Canada Games Council through to PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games

08/23/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Sage is celebrating a decade of being a proud Canada Games Multi-Games National Partner

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced an extended partnership with the Canada Games Council, expanding its support to include the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games. The PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games, to be hosted in Prince Edward Island from February 18 – March 5, 2023, will mark a decade of Sage showing its Canadian pride by championing the ambitions of Canada’s top amateur athletes.

With the extended partnership, Sage will continue supplying the software, training and expertise to the Canada Games Council and Host Societies, to ensure their finances run smoothly, with real-time reporting to remove complexity and deliver insights for the Games.

“Sage is committed to breaking down barriers and helping businesses flow so they can succeed,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “As a global company who supports the desire to win for Canadian small and mid-sized businesses, we are proud of our continued partnership with the Canada Games Council. Our organizations are strongly aligned on the common values of leadership, human connection, entrepreneurship and athleticism, and the importance of being resilient, bold and disciplined in these endeavours. For the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games and beyond, Sage is excited to cheer on Canada’s athletes with supporters across the country and witnessing the very best in Canadian sportsmanship and team spirit.”

“As a non-profit organization, the Canada Games Council has a bold vision to unite all of Canada through the power of sport and have an enduring legacy on communities from coast-to-coast,” said Kelly-Ann Paul, President and CEO, Canada Games Council. “Sage is a trusted and valued Multi-Games National Partner of the Canada Games, so we are excited to extend our partnership and lean on Sage Intacct to deliver real-time financial insights for the PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games,” she concluded.

At this year’s Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, which took place August 6 – 21, 2022, Sage was honoured to present the “Team Behind the Team” volunteer awards program. A Sage tradition since the 2015 Winter Games, the “Team Behind the Team” program recognizes outstanding Canada Games volunteers who support the sport teams by overseeing many of the logistics the teams require to compete to the best of their ability.

“Sage is proud of the relentless dedication and team spirit of volunteers, who spend countless hours working behind the scenes to ensure the various Canada Games competitions occur without a hitch,” commented Hickman. “As we extend our congratulations to the thousands of athletes, coaches and supporters who participated in the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, we look forward to celebrating a successful PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games,” he concluded.

Media contact:

Monique Daniel
Sage
monique.daniel@sage.com
(905) 781-0758

About Sage
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.
Learn more at http://www.sage.com/en-ca/

About the Canada Games Council
The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province and one territory at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada’s Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada’s sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 934 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net income 2022 270 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2022 476 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 7 505 M 8 825 M 8 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 736,80 GBX
Average target price 769,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duff Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Lee Perkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-13.58%8 825
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.33%203 760
SAP SE-28.60%103 802
SERVICENOW INC.-29.18%92 684
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.99%34 320
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-11.39%21 288