  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sage Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
Sage : launches Sustainability Hub to give small businesses in the UK and Ireland actionable insights to progress their climate strategies

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
7 October 2021 - Today Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, announces the launch of its new Sustainability Hub for small businesses in the UK and Ireland.

The hub will provide owners of small businesses with expertise and actionable advice on how to reduce the carbon impact of their operations, play a key part in creating a more sustainable future and have a positive impact on their communities. It is an integral part of Sage's innovative approach to tackling the climate crisis, outlined in its Sustainability and Society strategy 'Knocking Down Barriers' launched in June.

Sage will draw on the renowned expertise of recognized sustainability experts, government, high-profile entrepreneurs and business owners who've successfully become sustainable, helping small businesses build their knowledge and to confidently meet the demands and opportunities around sustainability.

The hub will outline how they can take action by setting out clear guidance and advice alongside peer case-studies. Articles include How Small Businesses Achieve Net Zero Emissions and How to Calculate Your Business Carbon Footprint.

Sage research across 11,000 SMBs globally found that over four fifths of SMBs see the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to promote sustainability but a majority of them (67%) said that they were facing multiple barriers to implementing positive changes.

Amanda Cusdin, Chief People Officer and the senior leader responsible for the delivery of Sage's Sustainability and Society strategy, commented: "Our SMB customers are telling us that they want to play an active role in tackling the climate crisis.

Sage is proud to support millions of small and medium-sized businesses globally to reach their sustainability goals and make a positive impact on their communities. Our new Sustainability Hub will empower those businesses that are committed to a greener future by providing them with the resources they need to take on these challenges."

Sage's research shows that 96% of SMBs believe that having a positive societal and environmental impact matters to their business, while 85% of SMBs want their accountancy and HR software providers to support them in their sustainability journey."

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
