Sage : launches the first B2B ad campaign on TikTok

London, UK, 8st February 2021 - Sage, the market leader for cloud business management solutions, has teamed up with social media platform TikTok as part of its national brand campaign 'Boss It'.

Sage, a long-time champion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has partnered with TikTok to reach a wider audience including younger business owners. The partnership shows a joint commitment to support SMEs and inspire entrepreneurs, and those who dream of starting a business.

The #BOSSIT2021 Challenge is a UK-wide campaign which invites SME owners and entrepreneurs within the TikTok community to creatively express how they are thriving this year, despite testing times.

The challenge will celebrate the wins and achievements, big and small, of SMB owners and all TikTokers that want to participate - from launching a new website or shipping a record order, to DIY or simply learning a new skill.

Kirsty Waller, VP Marketing, Sage UK & Ireland said: 'We are right by the side of the dreamers and small business owners as they continue to Boss It despite one of the most challenging years in our country's history.

'Anyone can start a business, whether it be a side-hustle, a kitchen table start-up or an opportunity to give back - although we've seen that the common thread that exists within them all is an unrelenting fire and gritty determination to succeed. This campaign is a great way for us to put these determined heroes in the spotlight as they continue to grapple with the challenges of 2021.'

Niusha Koucheksarai, Head of Client Partnerships, TikTok, added: 'This unique campaign truly speaks to the diversifying depth of content and people on our platform. It also shows the growth of small business owners sharing their unfiltered journeys of building their brands and succeeding against the odds. We're really excited to be launching the #BOSSIT2021 Challenge and heroing our small business creator community - who continue to show such resilience during challenging times. We can't wait for everyone to get involved and show us their creative takes on getting things done this year.'

The TikTok creators featured in the campaign are:

Illustrator @evamalleyart

Ice cream brand @bubba_ice

Small batch, hand poured candle maker @ivyandtwine

Handcrafted resin pieces producer @forsaintclements

Mental health journals and planners creator @lovendu

Accessories business @femmephat

Food hacks guru @ollie_eats

Para athlete @millypickles1

The skills guy @joecharman

As part of the campaign there is £10,000 worth of prizes to be won, including a £5,000 (or the Euro equivalent) Wish List for one lucky winner to create their ultimate home workspace.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

TikTok is home to a vibrant and engaged global community, and with 100m monthly active users in Europe covering all major consumer demographics, making it the perfect platform for SMEs to reach customers. TikTok is also a brilliant place for SMEs to tap into, and build relationships with, a huge community of engaged and like-minded businesses. Brands can leverage hashtags such as #smallbusinesscheck (5.6B views) and #smallbusinessowner (1.6B views) to share their unique business story and journey with others to build a community and ecosystem of support.