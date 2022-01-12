Sage : named one of the UK's Best Places to Work

London, UK, 12th January 2022 -Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, has been named one of the UK's Best Places to Work in 2022. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.



The list shows that Sage is #33 in the top 50 list of UK organisations with over 1000 colleagues. This is the second year in a row that Sage has successfully reached the top 50. During this time, the company launched its Sustainability and Society strategy, aimed at tackling societal and economic inequality and supporting a generation of diverse and sustainable businesses. It has published its Diversity and Inclusion commitments, signed the Change the Race Ratio campaign aimed at increasing racial and ethnic participation in business and committed to making its cloud native products fully accessible by 2025.



Paul Struthers, MD UK and Ireland, Sage, said: "Our purpose at Sage is to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive. That purpose extends to our customers, our communities and our colleagues who have shown strength and resilience over the past year, supporting SMBs across the globe during the most challenging of times. We support colleagues to do the work of their lives, as the world of work continues to evolve.



"But we do not stand still; we continue to focus on creating an inclusive and supportive culture, in which everyone feels they belong, are listened to and can thrive."



Last year, Sage introduced its Flexible Human Work programme that is built on true flexibility and collaboration. Sage believes that where or when you work is not as important as how its colleagues connect to do their best work for customers. As part of this programme, Sage launched 'Work Away', which enables colleagues to work away from their home country for up to ten weeks in any 12-month period.



Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer: "The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first.



"It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."



For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWUK.





During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.



Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.



Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit.



