Sage : 3 benefits to joining the Sage CRE Gold Plus Business Care Plan

Sage CRE customers can now join a special loyalty program created just for them. The Gold Plus Business Care Plan from Sage includes all the benefits of your Sage CRE solution, with the following added perks:

Timely software updates and enhancements

Unlimited products support

Free access to Anytime Learning content

Plus, exclusive offers from Sage and its partners

Three immediate benefits of joining the Sage CRE Gold Plus Business Care Plan:

Superior support; ensuring you maximize your system's full potential. This includes access to the Sage business Care team, free access to all Anytime Learning content, exclusive appointment scheduling for more complex needs and check-in with Sage Business Care team member. An invitation to Sage's Sage Champion's program. This program allows you to share your opinions, be the first to learn about Sage news and product updates, and earn one complimentary Sage Sessions CRE pass. Other special offers, like 1-year free trial of Sage Estimating Essential… and more from our partners.