SAGE GROUP PLC

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  
Sage : 3 benefits to joining the Sage CRE Gold Plus Business Care Plan

03/03/2021 | 11:30am EST
Sage CRE customers can now join a special loyalty program created just for them. The Gold Plus Business Care Plan from Sage includes all the benefits of your Sage CRE solution, with the following added perks:

  • Timely software updates and enhancements
  • Unlimited products support
  • Free access to Anytime Learning content
  • Plus, exclusive offers from Sage and its partners

Three immediate benefits of joining the Sage CRE Gold Plus Business Care Plan:

  1. Superior support; ensuring you maximize your system's full potential. This includes access to the Sage business Care team, free access to all Anytime Learning content, exclusive appointment scheduling for more complex needs and check-in with Sage Business Care team member.
  2. An invitation to Sage's Sage Champion's program. This program allows you to share your opinions, be the first to learn about Sage news and product updates, and earn one complimentary Sage Sessions CRE pass.
  3. Other special offers, like 1-year free trial of Sage Estimating Essential… and more from our partners.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 16:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 857 M 2 593 M 2 593 M
Net income 2021 242 M 338 M 338 M
Net cash 2021 18,4 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 6 274 M 8 753 M 8 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 658,05 GBX
Last Close Price 572,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 94,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Lee Perkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC-1.68%8 753
ORACLE CORPORATION2.29%196 249
SAP SE-3.47%148 781
INTUIT INC.6.99%110 015
SERVICENOW INC.-0.21%107 718
DOCUSIGN, INC.7.31%44 484
