Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sage Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sage : Half Year 2021 Results presentation

05/14/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sage Half-Year Results

For the six months ended 31 March 2021

14 May 2021

Safe harbour

The following presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom such presentation may lawfully be communicated ("relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents. Information in the following presentation relating to the price at which relevant investments have been bought or sold in the past or the yield on such investments cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of such investments.

  • This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in The Sage Group plc (the "Company") or any company which is a subsidiary of the Company
  • The release, publication or distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this presentation is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.
  • Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial condition, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: Inherent difficulty in predicting customer behaviour; customers may not respond as we expected to our sales and marketing

activities; the competitive environment; our ability to adapt to technological change; business interruption or failure of our systems architecture and communication systems; problems with implementing upgrades to our applications and supporting information technology infrastructure; any failure to properly use and protect personal customer information and data; our ability to manage and maintain third party business partnerships; increased regulation of our businesses; any failure to process transactions effectively; any failure to adequately protect against potential fraudulent activities; any significant quality problems or delays; the global macro-economic environment; our inability to attract, retain and develop talented people; our ability to repurchase shares; our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights; disruptions, expenses and risks associated with any acquisitions and divestitures; amortisation of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our use of debt to finance acquisitions or other activities; and the cost of, and potential adverse results in, litigation involving intellectual property, competition authority, shareholder and other matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by the Financial Conduct Authority, or by law, the Company expressly excludes any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing in the foregoing is intended to or shall exclude any liability for, or remedy in respect of, fraudulent misrepresentation.

  • Rounding
    As a result of rounding throughout this document, it is possible that tables may not cast and change percentages may not calculate precisely.
  • Terminology
    Unless stated otherwise all references to revenue are organic.
  • Materiality
    Only figures over £1m are considered to be material for the purposes of this presentation.

Sage Group plc Half-Year Results 2021

2

© 2021 The Sage Group plc, or its licensors. All rights reserved.

Steve Hare

CEO

Overview

  • Financial Review
  • Strategic progress & outlook
  • Q&A

Sage Group plc Half-Year Results 2021

3

© 2021 The Sage Group plc, or its licensors. All rights reserved.

Key messages

Opportunity Capabilities Execution

Sage Group plc Half-Year Results 2021

4

© 2021 The Sage Group plc, or its licensors. All rights reserved.

Jonathan Howell

CFO

  • Overview

Financial Review

  • Strategic progress & outlook
  • Q&A

Sage Group plc Half-Year Results 2021

5

© 2021 The Sage Group plc, or its licensors. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAGE GROUP PLC
10:43aSAGE  : Half Year 2021 Results presentation
PU
08:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed officials manage to reassure investors
07:34aSAGE  : Lifts Interim Dividend, Full-Year Guidance As it Bets Big on Cloud, New ..
MT
06:49aSAGE  : JPMorgan Upgrades Sage To Neutral From Underweight, Raises PT
MT
06:11aTODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Burberry, MetLife, Nielsen, Lowe's, Ryanair...
05:10aSAGE  : Software group Sage ups revenue guidance as customers invest in tech
RE
04:51aFTSE 100 inches up, still on track for worst weekly losses since Feb
RE
02:43aSAGE  : Fiscal H1 Profit Sinks Amid Increase in Costs
MT
02:41aSAGE  : pre-tax profits tumble 31 per cent
AQ
02:04aSAGE  : Earnings Flash (SGE.L) SAGE GROUP Reports H1 EPS GBX12.05
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 857 M 2 615 M 2 615 M
Net income 2021 245 M 345 M 345 M
Net cash 2021 15,9 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 6 718 M 9 426 M 9 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 669,19 GBX
Last Close Price 623,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Lee Perkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC7.15%9 426
ORACLE CORPORATION18.64%225 319
SAP SE4.61%159 727
INTUIT INC.5.28%110 500
SERVICENOW, INC.-17.34%89 835
DOCUSIGN, INC.-18.96%35 051