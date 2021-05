Sage : launches data and analytics platform hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud

Sage recently announced the launch of its new, cloud-first Sage Data & Analytics service integration for Sage 300 and Sage 100 in the U.S. and Canada.

Sage Data & Analytics is a powerful business intelligence toolkit, complete with AI and machine learning capabilities. It provides live sales dashboards, graphical cashflow analysis, detailed, trusted P&L reports and much more - all on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

'To continuously improve our products and services, Sage listens and responds to real customer needs. With this launch, we're meeting the increasing demand for powerful and insightful reporting at a time when collecting, organizing, and presenting accurate data is more important for businesses than ever,' said Dewey Forrester, Vice President, North America, Business Development, Sage.

'Simply put, when you have a handle on your data - such as inventory movements, procurement operations and supplier performance - you are set up to thrive in this competitive, challenging market. Sage Data & Analytics will help our customers do more while bringing value to their business with access to their reporting data, from anywhere,' Forrester added.

Sage Data & Analytics delivers role-based dashboards, reports, metrics, and analytics that extract actionable business intelligence from company data. These drive increased revenue, cost savings, and competitive advantage.

No coding knowledge required : Sage Data & Analytics comes with pre-built, fully customizable data models, and analytics right out of the box.

Multi-platform access: Customers can access their data from anywhere, on any device.

Real-time data: It connects directly to a user's Sage 300 or Sage 100 database, giving access to the latest data in real-time.

Scalable: As a customer grows - for example from a single location with a handful of users to a multi-site location with hundreds of users - Sage Data & Analytics scales with it, with Standard, Advanced, and Premium editions, as well as add-ons and consultancy options for additional customization and configuration.

Reduced IT workload: Sage Data & Analytics is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, and system maintenance and product releases are fully automated.

Sage Data & Analytics was created in partnership with Sage independent software vendor (ISV) ZAP, a global software company whose products include ZAP Data Hub, a data management & analytics SaaS optimized for various leading ERPs.

Provided as a white-label solution, SD&A is available as a subscription service for Sage 100 and Sage 300 and is entirely cloud hosted, whether the customer is using an on-premise or a cloud instance of Sage 100 or Sage 300, making their digital transformation journey easier.

'The launch of Sage Data & Analytics for Sage 100 and 300 customers is the latest chapter in a close-knit, long-standing partnership between ZAP and Sage,' said Garth D. Laird, CEO of ZAP. 'Just as ZAP's data management and BI technology continues to push forward - into AI, machine learning, and always cloud-first - so too does our work with Sage. The partnership enables the roll out of Sage Data & Analytics with expertise in a clear, affordable SaaS product set that delivers ever-increasing, fast return on investment, and a total cost of ownership that is demonstrably reduced thanks to the wide range of add-ons and options that are available.'

With Sage Data & Analytics available to customers via the Sage Marketplace, Sage's robust and longstanding ISV ecosystem is a core strength of both product lines helping customers customize their ERP's capabilities with best-in-class industry-specific add-ons. Sage Marketplace continues to drive value to customers through a curated selection of new and innovative solutions tested and verified by Sage.