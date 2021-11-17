Log in
    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

SAGE GROUP PLC

(SGE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 11/16 05:30:00 pm
733.1000 GBX   -2.15%
02:35aSage posts 10% drop in operating profit after investing in cloud
RE
02:21aSage Group FY21 Earnings, Revenue Fall Amid Focus On Growing Cloud Revenues
MT
02:17aSAGE : Full Year 2021 Factsheet
PU
Sage posts 10% drop in operating profit after investing in cloud

11/17/2021 | 02:35am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British software company Sage Group reported a 10% drop in full-year organic operating profit to 343 million pounds ($461 million) on Wednesday as investment in its cloud offer squeezed its margin to 19.3% from 22% a year ago.

The company said its organic recurring revenue grew 5.4%, slightly ahead of a market consensus of 5.2%, driven by growth in Sage Business Cloud of 19%.

Chief Executive Steve Hare said Sage, which provides accounting and payroll software to small and medium-sized businesses, had ended the year with momentum.

"Having reshaped and invested significantly in the group over the last three years, we are now focused on growing the business in absolute terms, both organically and through acquisitions," he said.

Sage said it expected to achieve organic recurring revenue growth in the region of 8% to 9% in its 2022 financial year, with its operating margin trending upwards.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 848 M 2 484 M 2 484 M
Net income 2021 246 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 7 679 M 10 317 M 10 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 647
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duff Chairman
Aaron Harris Chief Technology Officer
Lee Perkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE GROUP PLC25.26%10 317
ORACLE CORPORATION47.80%257 021
SAP SE17.38%168 057
SERVICENOW, INC.25.82%135 828
DOCUSIGN, INC.20.44%51 877
HUBSPOT, INC.109.87%39 313