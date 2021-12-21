Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sage : receives 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award from Food Logistics

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
ATLANTA(Dec. 21, 2021) - Sage(FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced it received a Food Logistics2021 Top Software & Technology Providers award. These awards honor software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Sage is uniquely positioned to provide a highly customizable solution for the food and beverage industry. With its powerful range of features and functionality, Sage X3 can be pre-configured to manage a food and beverage company's specific requirements, legal settings, and locations - which reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and delivers a quick time-to-market.Sage X3 also offers built-in capabilities such as recipe management, quality control, regulatory compliance, and lot tracking.

"The past year has shown just how fragile global supply chains are for food and beverage companies. Sage is dedicated to delivering an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution that helps to ensure a sustainable supply chain, and we are honored to be recognized for that," said Mike Edgett, product marketing director at Sage. "Sage X3 embraces the latest technology innovations and is designed to meet the needs of customers in the food and beverage industry to help them remain competitive and stay compliant. With Sage X3, manufacturers and distributors can better manage and react to challenges across all aspects of the supply chain."

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency, and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

View the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Award recipients will also be profiled in the Nov/Dec 2021 print issue of Food Logistics.

Media contact:

Peter Olson
 [email protected]

408-878-0951

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. To learn more please visit www.sage.com/en-us/or www.sageintacct.com.

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
