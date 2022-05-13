Sage says small business customers remain 'resilient'

* H1 recurring revenue rises 8%, on track for year
* H1 operating profit meets expectations with 4% rise
* Says small business customers remain confident
LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British software company Sage
said momentum in its cloud business would keep organic
recurring revenue motoring in the second half as its customers
turn to its digital products to help adapt to tougher economic
conditions.
The company, which provides accounting and other software to
small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), met market
expectations on Friday with an 8% rise in organic recurring
revenue in the six months to end-March.
Chief Executive Steve Hare said SMBs were still confident
about their own prospects even as the economic backdrop in
Britain and Sage's other markets darkened.
"They feel they've become a lot more adaptable and resilient
over the last couple of years," he said in an interview.
All businesses were facing costs pressures, he said, and
labour shortages continued to be a problem for many.
He said it was important to balance Sage's own increased
costs, particularly for staff, with the prices it charges
customers.
"We don't want to be burdening our small and mid-sized
customers with large price increases," he said. "It's important
that we deliver additional value to them, we give them
additional functionality."
Sage reported a 4% rise in organic operating profit to 184
million pounds ($225 million), representing a 19.9% margin,
slightly down on the same period a year ago but an improvement
on the previous six months.
Hare said spending on promotions would likely increase in
the second half but the margin would still be ahead for the full
year. "From here, every year the margin will get slightly
better," he said.
($1 = 0.8187 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle
Editing by James Davey and Mark Potter)