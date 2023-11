Sage Group plc is one of the world's leading developers of management software intended primarily for small-and-medium businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of software, licenses and subscriptions (79.3%): accounting management software, human resources software, customer relations, payroll and production software, etc. The group also offers professional, training and payment processing services, and sells hardware and office supplies. - other (20.7%): primarily maintenance and technical support services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Central and Southern Europe (27.9%), Northern Europe (22.2%), North America (42%), Africa and Asia/Pacific (7.9%).

Sector Software